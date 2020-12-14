Jaeger & Flynn insurance firm acquired by Poughkeepsie company

Jaeger & Flynn was founded in 1988 by Flynn and also has offices in Clifton Park and Saratoga Springs. It provides employee benefits, third-party administrator and property and casualty insurance services to over 500 business clients in 32 states, according to a news release.

Jaeger & Flynn will continue operating using their current brand name, as a subsidiary of Marshall & Sterling. A transition team led by Eric Diamond, president of Marshall & Sterling employee benefits, and Jeanne Maloy, president of Marshall & Sterling’s upstate property and casualty operations, will work together with Flynn and Jaeger over the next two years to combine the various operations of the two organizations.

“Jaeger & Flynn has been a respected competitor of ours in New York for decades,” said Tim Dean, chief executive officer of Marshall & Sterling Insurance. “Our combined organizations will provide expanded services and product offerings for our current and prospective clientele throughout the capital and northern regions of New York. Having Tom Flynn join our board of directors will also bring added expertise and leadership to our organization.”

Flynn said the company is excited to be joining the Marshall & Sterling company.