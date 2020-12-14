Jaeger & Flynn insurance firm acquired by Poughkeepsie company

GLENS FALLS — The insurance firm Jaeger & Flynn, which has an office in Glens Falls, has been acquired by Poughkeepsie-based Marshall & Sterling.
Jaeger & Flynn had been looking for a partner for a number of years. President and CEO Tom Flynn and Executive Vice President Kurt Jaeger had begun conversations about the acquisition several months ago, according to Deke Rothacker, senior vice president and director of communications for Marshall & Sterling.
“We’re a 100% employee-owned company, which they found very interesting and it presents a tremendous advantage for their existing employees. All of their employees are coming over as part of the acquisition,” Rothacker said.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Marshall & Sterling has 35 offices across five states as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands. With the 85 employees from Jaeger and Flynn, it will have 550 workers and revenues in excess of $100 million.
Marshall & Sterling, which was founded in 1864, offers different lines of insurance including commercial, property and casualty, third-party administration services, human resources, administration, personal insurance, wealth management, financial planning, risk management and loss control services, according to a news release.
“We’re very large but we have local businesses that are managed and run by local leadership. It’s kind of the best of both worlds,” Rothacker said.
Jaeger & Flynn was founded in 1988 by Flynn and also has offices in Clifton Park and Saratoga Springs. It provides employee benefits, third-party administrator and property and casualty insurance services to over 500 business clients in 32 states, according to a news release.
Jaeger & Flynn will continue operating using their current brand name, as a subsidiary of Marshall & Sterling. A transition team led by Eric Diamond, president of Marshall & Sterling employee benefits, and Jeanne Maloy, president of Marshall & Sterling’s upstate property and casualty operations, will work together with Flynn and Jaeger over the next two years to combine the various operations of the two organizations.
“Jaeger & Flynn has been a respected competitor of ours in New York for decades,” said Tim Dean, chief executive officer of Marshall & Sterling Insurance. “Our combined organizations will provide expanded services and product offerings for our current and prospective clientele throughout the capital and northern regions of New York. Having Tom Flynn join our board of directors will also bring added expertise and leadership to our organization.”
Flynn said the company is excited to be joining the Marshall & Sterling company.
“Marshall & Sterling has a very rich history throughout New York state, and since 1864 has been a company synonymous with outstanding insurance protection and service. Their employee-centric culture will be a great fit for our staff, who are equally excited about being a part of a 100% employee-owned company,” he said in a news release.
This is the second announcement about a merger of insurance firms in less than a week. On Friday, it was announced that Cool Insuring Agency has been acquired by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
