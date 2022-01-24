Jacko's American dream gets reimagined in Salem

SALEM — Jacko Tomasi was the “village counselor” of Salem.

In the mid-1970s, high school girls would sit at his counter stools, sipping soda from straws and trading the latest gossip. Tomasi, in his white shirt, tie and ice cream coat, would stand behind the counter making strawberry Cokes and lemon-lime fizzes.

Jacko’s was a gathering spot in the village of Salem since James Cont Tomasi opened his soda fountain in 1919.

Known as Jacko by everyone in town, Tomasi was an Italian immigrant who loved being an American.

“He was warm. Loved people,” said his daughter-in-law Kay Tomasi. “One person said … you didn’t need a shrink in Salem. You could always go to Jacko, and he would listen to you.”

Jacko ran his shop until his death in 1982.

A group of individuals, including some Salem natives, recently re-imagined and reopened a new Jacko’s Corner as a small plates kitchen, bar and social space at the corner of Main Street and Broadway.

There is a small-town, everyone-is-welcome feeling as soon as you walk through the old wooden doors.

And if that wasn’t reason enough to pay a visit, the vast list of beers and menu of savory dishes is enough to keep you seated for a while and coming back for more. The new shop also boasts hand pies and open-faced sandwiches and an impressive assortment of cheese boards.

Jacko’s Corner is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The four business partners have focused on bringing in a huge assortment of local and European beers served in nice stemware. The food is farm-to-table and locally sourced. And everyone is welcome — couples, girls’ nights, even kids.

“I think that’s really been missed,” said partner Tom Clary. “I don’t think Salem’s had that for a long time, where friends can really feel comfortable coming and talking for a couple hours.”

Clary, an accountant, Sarah Parker, who does marketing, Susi Thomas, a local choreographer, Kean McIlvaine, the chef, and Cindy D’Andrea, the general manager — have pulled together to create a “go-to neighborhood bar.”

Jacko’s American dream

The building at 190 Main St. housed a number of businesses around the turn of the century. The site hosted a merchant tailor establishment, and the Salem Press was located upstairs. James Burke ran his barbershop out of that location as well, according to the book “The Village of Salem 1761-1994,” written by Kay Tomasi.

In 1897, Adolph Abrams, sole owner of Pincus & Abrams, moved into the corner store. He ran a sales room on the first floor and a room for tailoring and repair on the second floor. He renovated the place in 1902 and added women’s clothing and menswear, according to Tomasi’s book.

George Hastings moved his business into the northern end of the block and ran the Spot Cash market and a lunchroom.

The Odd Fellows purchased the building in 1913 and turned the second floor into a meeting room and refurbished the exterior with paint. A restaurant-grocery store and movie theater were located on the first floor, according to Tomasi’s book.

Also in 1913, a 13-year-old Jacko Tomasi emigrated from Locana, Italy to America. He got off the ship at Ellis Island with a tag around his neck that read “Poultney, Vermont.” Jacko’s two sisters — Marianna and Madeline — had already immigrated to the United States.

Jacko arrived at Ellis Island, but grew anxious when his brother-in-law was delayed in picking him up because Jacko’s sister was about to have a baby. If his sponsor didn’t meet him, Jacko would be put on a ship back to Italy, said Kay Tomasi.

Luckily, his brother-in-law arrived the day before Jacko was sent back to Italy.

Jacko lived in Poultney, Vermont, with his sister Marianna and her husband, Frank Bertolino, who ran a store and soda shop in Poultney. He lived with them about six years.

A Salem resident named Don Cruikshank frequented the Bertolino shop and mentioned there was a space available for rent in Salem since the theater and smoke shop closed.

Prohibition was a good time for soda fountains to flourish and serve as a center of socialization for all ages in the community, Kay Tomasi noted in her research.

In October 1919, Jacko and his sister Madeline opened a store selling confectionery, cigars, cigarettes, fancy groceries and fruits, according to Tomasi’s book.

But in 1920, burglars using lighted matches for illumination robbed the Tomasi store. The inside of the building was destroyed, but the structure remained standing.

Jacko rebuilt his business, and in January 1921, Jacko and Madeline opened the Elite Candy Shop. Madeline continued to be his business partner until 1928. Jacko eventually purchased the building from the Odd Fellows in 1943.

Jacko was only around age 19 or 20 when he opened his shop, where sundaes were served in silver holders lined with paper and where you could ask for a cherry or vanilla Coke and have it stirred up in a Coca-Cola glass, according to an article in The Times Record of Troy in 1973.

“You can sip your soda amid the original décor of marble top tables and wrought iron chairs,” the article stated.

The shop was a noontime and after-school retreat for kids, a place to chat with friends while sipping sodas and eating ice cream. The Wurlitzer jukebox would spin old 78s with songs performed by Frank Sinatra, Patti Page and Rosemary Clooney, according to a 1977 article in The Post-Star.

But Jacko was the main draw of the establishment.

“He is a friend to children as well as the adults,” Judy Irwin wrote in The Times Record. “The mirror behind his counter is filled to capacity with row upon row of high school graduation pictures. Each one bears its personal inscription to Jacko.”

Jacko was once featured in Smithsonian magazine and the New York Daily News.

He worked at the soda fountain until his death in 1982.

Kay Tomasi, herself, visited the soda shop when she was young.

“He spent his life here, seven days a week,” Tomasi said.

He even worked on Christmas.

“He wouldn’t arrive for Christmas dinner until it was just 15 minutes before because he didn’t want to miss a sale of chocolates,” Tomasi said.

He sold penny candy out of a glass cabinet. During World War II he would send cigarettes to the soldiers.

Parker said people are eager to share with her their stories of Jacko’s while visiting the bar.

“Someone that was in their 60s remembers being a kid and spinning on the bar stools,” she said. “But then you’ve got people that are in their 40s that remember it a little bit later and remember the high school kids used to smoke cigarettes in the back.”

After Jacko passed in 1982, Jerome Wright Insurance and Real Estate took over the building. Several other businesses occupied the building until 2011, when pipes froze and caused considerable damage to the space.

The Tomasi family decided to restore the space back to the original 1920s, 1940s look. The restored space was used as a soda shop until 2014 and a soda and sandwich shop until 2017.

“You hear just as many stories about Kay and what she means to the community as you do about Jacko and what he did,” Parker said. “So it doesn’t surprise me that she would restore it because that’s the type of person that she is.”

A new beginning

The new Jacko’s Corner — a small plates kitchen, bar and social space — grew from a group of people during the fall of 2020.

It officially opened Jan. 6.

“We knew how important this space was so we gravitated toward a restaurant and bar concept,” Clary said. “It has to be a bar simply because of the limited kitchen space. We can’t have a full kitchen.”

The business partners, who all have other jobs, consider themselves aggressive entrepreneurs with a community focus who want to bring more tourism into Salem.

Many Salem natives moved back to the area during the pandemic, like Parker, who moved back to Salem from Los Angeles.

“Every house has been bought,” Parker said. “There’s nothing left. I know because I’ve been looking for one.”

The partners want to cash in on this influx of young families. Clary and Parker make a point to meet everyone who comes in, just like Jacko used to do. At least 50% of customers have been from outside of Salem.

Tomasi said the crew brings a lot of experience, enthusiasm and tenacity to the job.

“I am so excited,” Tomasi said, “and I think Jacko would be so excited to see this alive and thriving.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.