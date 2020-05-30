J-1 visa students should start arriving in Lake George in mid-June

LAKE GEORGE — There may not be as many of them as in past years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but international students will be heading to Lake George next month to work for businesses.
A group of J-1 visa students are scheduled to arrive on June 15 and another group on June 30, according to Gina Mintzer, president of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Mintzer said the students will have to quarantine for two weeks once they arrive.
Hospitality businesses in Lake George rely on these students to fill many positions. With many businesses still closed because of the coronavirus shutdown, it is unclear how many workers will be needed.
Lake George village Mayor Robert Blais said he recently spoke with one of the largest sponsors of international students, who said that their students’ applications were on hold because of COVID-19. Other students, who applied before the shutdown were successful in getting visas.
“What we’re finding out is some of the businesses that contracted earlier and students that obtained their visas prior to the freeze, they’re being allowed to come,” he said.
Typically, Lake George has about 1,300 international workers, according to Blais. This year’s number is likely to be far less. However, he said businesses may not need as much help.
“They’re saying: ‘We don’t anticipate that we’re going to have the number of customers,’” he said.
Blais said the village will try to assess how many students will be coming and where they are going to be housed.
“Our Student Connection obviously will be available to assist them in any way we can — regardless of how many there are,” he said, referring to the organization that works with the students to make them feel welcome and resolve issues such as housing.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com
