J-1 visa students should start arriving in Lake George in mid-June

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

LAKE GEORGE — There may not be as many of them as in past years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but international students will be heading to Lake George next month to work for businesses.

A group of J-1 visa students are scheduled to arrive on June 15 and another group on June 30, according to Gina Mintzer, president of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Mintzer said the students will have to quarantine for two weeks once they arrive.

Hospitality businesses in Lake George rely on these students to fill many positions. With many businesses still closed because of the coronavirus shutdown, it is unclear how many workers will be needed.

Lake George village Mayor Robert Blais said he recently spoke with one of the largest sponsors of international students, who said that their students’ applications were on hold because of COVID-19. Other students, who applied before the shutdown were successful in getting visas.

“What we’re finding out is some of the businesses that contracted earlier and students that obtained their visas prior to the freeze, they’re being allowed to come,” he said.