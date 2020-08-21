'It's somber': With no NY State Fair this year, Waffner plans for 2021

GEDDES — The midway is empty. Food stands are vacant. Barns lack animals. Concert areas are quiet.

Thursday would’ve been the eve of the first 18-day New York State Fair. Opening day was scheduled for Friday, Aug. 21, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans.

For the first time since World War II, the fairgrounds in Geddes won’t host the state fair. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in July that the fair has been canceled.

The fairgrounds are usually bustling in the days leading up to the fair. That wasn’t the case Thursday. For Troy Waffner, director of the New York State Fair, it’s a different experience. Usually, he is working long days to prepare for the fair. But this year, the fairgrounds will be a quiet place.

“It’s somber for everybody who works here because this is what we work for all year long is to get the fair set up, the tents and the vendors and the midway going and then open it up what would’ve been (Friday),” Waffner said.

He added, “It’s also a serious moment because you understand, without the fair, the impact that the pandemic has had all across the country and certainly all across New York.”