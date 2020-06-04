'It's not just bingo': Senior center finds ways to stay connected while building is closed

GLENS FALLS — Ann Cummings loves to play bingo.
That is perhaps what she misses the most about her daily visits to the Greater Glens Falls Senior Center at 380 Glen St.
“They come to get me almost every day,” said Cummings, who hasn’t been to the historic Sherman House since the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close its doors in March.
Cummings, 73, has been spending her time at home cleaning out her house.
“But I’d rather be able to go there, of course,” said Cummings, who has been a member since 2007.
The Greater Glens Falls Senior Center has been serving seniors age 55 and older in the Glens Falls, South Glens Falls, Queensbury, Lake George region since 1959.
To stay in touch, the center divided up its list of 1,100 members, said Kim Bren, executive director.
“We call them every week to make sure they’re OK and make sure they don’t need anything,” Bren said. “Some have families, some don’t.”
Senior center staff will do grocery shopping and pick up prescriptions as well.
“They just love the phone calls because they’re so lonely and isolated, and that’s part of the problem with senior population as it is,” Bren said.
The center may be starting some virtual program next week, and has done a test run Zoom meeting with members. The center just held a basket raffle on Facebook Live and Zoom.
“We didn’t expect this to last as long as it did,” Bren said, referring to the pandemic, “so we’re a little late in reaching out as far as the virtual programming,”
When it was still open, the center offered daily exercise programs and educational programs, which may come back virtually in early July. The center’s building won’t be able to open until Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan. The city has already given the center masks, which Bren delivered to seniors.
“We’re talking about doing some luncheons in the parking lot where they can bring their own lunch and we can social distance, just to get out and do different things and see people,” she said.
Many of the members are concerned about being outside and in crowds, but most of them are eager to get back to the center.
“They miss that interaction with people, they miss the activities, and they miss the staff," Bren said. "A lot of our members consider us their home away from home and our staff is their family. That’s why we try to stay in contact with them.”
Cummings said she, too, is eager to get back to the center. She enjoys visiting different restaurants with her lunch bunch and participating in the Victorian Tea. They take trips to Cooperstown and the movies. They have a Halloween party, singing group, participate in chair yoga, play cornhole, have stroke education classes and take grocery store trips.
“It’s not just bingo,” Cummings said.
Cummings is spending her time at home downsizing and cleaning out. She has enjoyed her phone calls from the staff.
“They call and make sure we don’t need anything, which is fantastic. They’re a great group of people that run the place and that go there. I really enjoy it very much,” Cummings said. “It’s a home away from home.”
