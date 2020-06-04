'It's not just bingo': Senior center finds ways to stay connected while building is closed

The center may be starting some virtual program next week, and has done a test run Zoom meeting with members. The center just held a basket raffle on Facebook Live and Zoom.

“We didn’t expect this to last as long as it did,” Bren said, referring to the pandemic, “so we’re a little late in reaching out as far as the virtual programming,”

When it was still open, the center offered daily exercise programs and educational programs, which may come back virtually in early July. The center’s building won’t be able to open until Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan. The city has already given the center masks, which Bren delivered to seniors.

“We’re talking about doing some luncheons in the parking lot where they can bring their own lunch and we can social distance, just to get out and do different things and see people,” she said.

Many of the members are concerned about being outside and in crowds, but most of them are eager to get back to the center.

“They miss that interaction with people, they miss the activities, and they miss the staff," Bren said. "A lot of our members consider us their home away from home and our staff is their family. That’s why we try to stay in contact with them.”