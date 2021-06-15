'It's excellent:' Businesses react to state restrictions being lifted

Planning ahead

Gina Mintzer, executive director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the restrictions being lifted was "tremendous" for businesses.

She said a few questions remain about how large events will be able to operate, but noted most businesses are poised to benefit from the change.

"It's exciting because everybody has been doing to right thing to stay safe," Mintzer said.

At the Adirondack Pub & Brewery, located along Canada Street, staff will be removing the last of the remaining COVID-19-related signage scattered throughout the establishment, including directional arrows and signs reminding customers to keep their social distance.

Tables, once required to be spaced 6 feet apart, will be placed closer together to allow more seating.

The restaurant was in the process of expanding its hours of operation to five days a week from four when the restrictions were lifted. The hope is to eventually add enough staff to allow daily operations, Carr said.

Hours at the restaurant were reduced when in-person dining resumed last summer after service was reduced to just takeout for nearly three months.