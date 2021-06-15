'It's excellent:' Businesses react to state restrictions being lifted

It’s full speed ahead for John Carr and the Adirondack Pub & Brewery.
Tuesday’s news that the state would be lifting most of its remaining COVID-related restrictions effective immediately, and just days before the start of the upcoming summer tourism season, provided a shot of adrenaline for the Lake George restaurant owner, who has been carefully navigating the various state mandates to keep his business afloat amid declining sales for the past 15 months.
“I think it’s exciting and I think it’s time for us to get back to work and move on,” Carr said. “The economy is certainly ready to get back to normal.”
More than 70% of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, a threshold Gov. Andrew Cuomo set earlier this month for lifting most of the state’s remaining COVID-related restrictions.
A few protocols required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including mask wearing in schools, public transportation and congregate settings like large venues, hospitals and nursing homes, remain in place.
Unvaccinated New Yorkers should still wear a mask, per CDC guidelines.
But effective immediately, all state mandates pertaining to enhanced cleaning and health screenings have been lifted, and businesses no longer have to enforce social distancing guidelines and capacity restrictions.
Planning ahead
Gina Mintzer, executive director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the restrictions being lifted was "tremendous" for businesses.
She said a few questions remain about how large events will be able to operate, but noted most businesses are poised to benefit from the change.
"It's exciting because everybody has been doing to right thing to stay safe," Mintzer said.
At the Adirondack Pub & Brewery, located along Canada Street, staff will be removing the last of the remaining COVID-19-related signage scattered throughout the establishment, including directional arrows and signs reminding customers to keep their social distance.
Tables, once required to be spaced 6 feet apart, will be placed closer together to allow more seating.
The restaurant was in the process of expanding its hours of operation to five days a week from four when the restrictions were lifted. The hope is to eventually add enough staff to allow daily operations, Carr said.
Hours at the restaurant were reduced when in-person dining resumed last summer after service was reduced to just takeout for nearly three months.
“We’re going to get the restaurant open seven days a week and staff back to working schedules that work for them,” Carr said.
At the Great Escape amusement park in Queensbury, reservations, temperature checks and social distancing are no longer required, effective immediately.
"It is recommended that all unvaccinated guests and team members continue to wear masks while visiting or working in our resort," Jason Lee, a spokesman for the theme park, said in an email.
Timing is everything
Farther south, in Glens Falls, Robin Barkenhagen, the president of the Glens Falls Collaborative and operator of the smoke shop 42 Degrees, said the restrictions are being lifted at the perfect time.
The Collaborative’s annual Take a Bite festival, canceled last year because of the pandemic, is scheduled to begin next month. The event typically attracts scores of people and takes place earlier in the year, but was pushed back in the hopes of being held with fewer restrictions.
The plan worked and Barkenhagen said people are excited for the event to kick off.
Still, he noted there’s work to be done and encouraged anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated to get the shot at the state-run clinic at Aviation Mall, where there is no appointment needed.
“Of course we’re not out of it, but we’re now into a stage where we can act normal again,” Barkenhagen said.
Plans for the Y
Over at the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area, Chief Executive Officer Brian Bearor said he was still waiting to review the final state guidelines before implementing any changes, but noted the news is a positive step forward for the Y.
The organization lost 55% of its membership locally during the pandemic, and Bearor is hoping that fewer restrictions and more classes will help bring people back.
The club’s locker rooms, saunas and exercise classes will return to normal as soon as possible, and some of the equipment that was removed in order to allow for social distancing will slowly be added back, Bearor said.
He added that staff will continue to disinfect equipment on an hourly basis and is looking into ways that will improve registering for classes electronically.
“We’re just going to slowly continue to reopen and expand our hours and expand our offerings as our membership comes back to us,” Bearor said.
Other reactions
Elsewhere in Glens Falls, staff at Jonathan Reid, a menswear shop downtown, had no idea the restrictions had been lifted. They were busy filling racks with new suit jackets ahead of prom season when the news broke.
“That's good news, when did this happen?" asked Shelly Bissell, who helps operate the store.
Bissell said she was unaware what changes would be implemented in light of the change, but noted the store has maintained a welcoming and safe environment throughout the pandemic.
Across the street at the Lake George Olive Oil Co., employee Robb Freed had a wide smile on his face when asked about the restrictions being lifted.
“It’s excellent,” he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.