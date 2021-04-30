'It's about time!': South High Marathon Dance finds solid footing at Great Escape

QUEENSBURY — South High didn’t just get a marathon dance Friday — it might have gotten one that’s even better than normal.

The event, held outdoors in 55-degree weather at Great Escape, was chilly. But students rode roller coasters during their dancing breaks, and the recipients of the hundreds of thousands of dollars raised were able to relax inside the Alpine Fest Haus.

It was a far cry from the normal packed gymnasium, which is the usual setting for the annual South High Marathon Dance. Instead of a 24-hour event, students danced for 12 hours, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Students were kept in 10-person pods at all times and danced in areas outlined in chalk to keep every pod much more than 6 feet apart. There were about 450 students there in grades nine through 12, and middle school students danced in the evening while the high school students were moved to other areas to keep everyone separate.

Warren County Public Health Director Ginelle Jones was on hand at the start and told the students they were proving something to the entire region.