'It's about time!': South High Marathon Dance finds solid footing at Great Escape

QUEENSBURY — South High didn’t just get a marathon dance Friday — it might have gotten one that’s even better than normal.
The event, held outdoors in 55-degree weather at Great Escape, was chilly. But students rode roller coasters during their dancing breaks, and the recipients of the hundreds of thousands of dollars raised were able to relax inside the Alpine Fest Haus.
It was a far cry from the normal packed gymnasium, which is the usual setting for the annual South High Marathon Dance. Instead of a 24-hour event, students danced for 12 hours, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Students were kept in 10-person pods at all times and danced in areas outlined in chalk to keep every pod much more than 6 feet apart. There were about 450 students there in grades nine through 12, and middle school students danced in the evening while the high school students were moved to other areas to keep everyone separate.
Warren County Public Health Director Ginelle Jones was on hand at the start and told the students they were proving something to the entire region.
“I hope you guys continue to serve as an example to the community that you can do it, you can work through these rules to keep everyone safe,” she said. “I’m hoping when the dance is over and done, we won’t have any extra illness and we can prove to the community that we’re ready to reopen.”
For many, it was a victory just to have a dance. But they all insisted they knew it would happen somehow.
“It’s about time! I’ve been looking forward to this for 14 months!” shouted high school Principal Pete Mody at the start of the marathon.
Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz, who was in 10th grade at South High when the first marathon was held, came to cheer on the students.
“Forty-four years. The key is ‘consecutive.’ Did anyone have any doubts?” he said at the opening ceremony. “No. No one had any doubts.”
Jones added that the event might even be “a little better” than previous marathons.
Although it is a fun time — with energetic DJs, games and dancing — the students said that wasn’t why they worked so hard to find a way to make it happen.
“No matter what, we’re going to raise money for these awesome recipients,” said senior Aidan Taylor, 18, of Moreau.
The dance raises hundreds of thousands of dollars every year to help local people with health expenses.
That’s what matters, said senior Jenna Farrell, 17, of South Glens Falls.
“What you remember is the recipients’ stories,” she said.
And making an impact on their lives makes an indelible impact on the students too, she added.
“If I can do this in high school, what’s stopping me when I’m 30 years older?” she said.
This year, students could not go door to door to raise money, and most of the large fundraisers were canceled because they involved unsafe large group events. So the students called friends, family and neighbors. They set up online donation sites for each student.
“Sometimes even writing letters is what it takes,” Taylor said.
He also asked his co-workers at the Peppermill restaurant to donate. The restaurant normally runs a fundraiser for the marathon, but this time co-workers simply gave money to the cause.
Even during the shutdown last spring, Farrell refused to give up plans for the marathon.
“My mom would say, you know, this could mean the marathon … and I’d say, no, Mom, it’s not going to affect the marathon. It’ll be fine.”
And in the end, she was right.
Some of the recipients even helped raise money and danced Friday.
Kaitlin Valla, 15, a ninth grader at the high school, is going to receive money to help her buy a trained medical alert dog. She has POTS, a medical condition that causes fainting spells. The dog will be able to warn her so that she can avoid a dangerous fall. It will take two years for the dog to be trained — just in time for her to go to college.
It will let her have more independence, her father Wade Valla said. And when she faints, the dog can go for help or stand over her, defending her until she regains consciousness.
At 9 p.m. Friday, the students will announce their fundraising total.
