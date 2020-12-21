'It's a sprint: us vs. the vaccine,' Cuomo says

As coronavirus hospitalizations go up steadily, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the pandemic has become a race between human nature and the vaccine.

“It’s a sprint: us vs. the vaccine,” he said, pleading for people to “stay under control during the holiday season” to avoid another spike in hospitalizations.

In two weeks, roughly all nursing home residents will have received the first of their two doses of vaccine, along with many staff. State officials are now beginning to vaccinate health center workers, EMTs, coroners, medical examiners and other medical employees.

“We’re going to get the vaccine out if I have to drive it all around the state and come up with a temporary license from the DOH to administer it myself,” Cuomo said.

Also on Monday, four Schuylerville Elementary School staff were quarantined after a student tested positive for coronavirus Sunday. The student was last in school Wednesday, and no students had to be quarantined.

Moreau Town Hall also closed Monday after an employee tested positive.

Monday’s statistics