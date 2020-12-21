'It's a sprint: us vs. the vaccine,' Cuomo says

As coronavirus hospitalizations go up steadily, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the pandemic has become a race between human nature and the vaccine.
“It’s a sprint: us vs. the vaccine,” he said, pleading for people to “stay under control during the holiday season” to avoid another spike in hospitalizations.
In two weeks, roughly all nursing home residents will have received the first of their two doses of vaccine, along with many staff. State officials are now beginning to vaccinate health center workers, EMTs, coroners, medical examiners and other medical employees.
“We’re going to get the vaccine out if I have to drive it all around the state and come up with a temporary license from the DOH to administer it myself,” Cuomo said.
Also on Monday, four Schuylerville Elementary School staff were quarantined after a student tested positive for coronavirus Sunday. The student was last in school Wednesday, and no students had to be quarantined.
Moreau Town Hall also closed Monday after an employee tested positive.
Monday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 14 new cases, for a total of 795 confirmed cases since March, and 20 recoveries, for a total of 632 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 128 people currently ill, five of whom are hospitalized. That’s one fewer than Sunday; a person who was moderately ill has been discharged. Of the people hospitalized, two are in critical condition.
- Tracers determined that six of Warren County’s new cases caught the virus at work, three from a household member and one from an acquaintance. Four others could not be traced back to a source.
- Washington County reported 10 new cases, for a total of 651 confirmed cases since March, and 21 recoveries, for a total of 547 recoveries. There are 91 people currently ill, three of whom are hospitalized. That’s one fewer than Sunday. Five of the new cases were traced back to people known to be infected; the other cases came from unknown sources in the community.
- Saratoga County reported another death, the 30th in the county. A Hadley resident died; four Hadley residents have been sick for weeks.
- Saratoga County also reported 395 new cases over the course of the weekend, for a total of 4,181 confirmed cases since March. There were 372 recoveries, for a total of 2,672. There are 1,479 people currently ill and 39 are hospitalized, six more than on Friday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases include three town of Corinth residents (for a total of seven), 10 Moreau residents (for a total of 50), one town of Saratoga resident (for a total of 16), six Schuylerville residents (for a total of 14) and three Wilton residents (for a total of 104).
- Still ill: four town of Corinth residents, five village of Corinth residents, four Hadley residents, 40 Moreau residents, four Northumberland residents, 15 town of Saratoga residents, eight Schuylerville residents, 17 South Glens Falls residents, nine Victory residents and 101 Wilton residents.
- Recovered: three village of Corinth residents, one South Glens Falls resident
- Essex County reported 28 new cases since Friday, for a total of 404 cases since March. There are 64 people currently ill, and three of them were hospitalized over the weekend. Another two were discharged. There are a total of four people currently hospitalized.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 25 coronavirus patients and Saratoga Hospital reported 22. For both hospitals, it was the most coronavirus patients in the hospital at one time ever. Both hospitals have plenty of room for more patients.
For Sunday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 486 new cases, a positive test rate of 7.4%, which brought the region’s weekly average to 6.9%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.8% and a weekly average of 2.8%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 3.7% and a weekly average of 2.9%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 6% and a weekly average of 6.9%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 2.4% and a weekly average of 4.4%.
- Statewide, 9,007 people tested positive Sunday, a positive test rate of 5.75%.
- There were 6,331 people hospitalized with coronavirus Sunday and 109 people died.
