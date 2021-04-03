'It’s open!': Indoor entertainment opens at last

QUEENSBURY — After a long year alone, residents came out cautiously to enjoy indoor entertainment on Friday.
Indoor activities like water parks and trampoline centers are now allowed to open at 25% capacity. They were closed for more than a year under state orders, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Nothing was sold out Friday. But those who were there were thrilled.
“It was a kind of sad year, because these are fun places and nothing was open, so we had to stay home,” said Miles Robertson, 8, of Queensbury.
He was doing flips on a trampoline at Sky Zone minutes after the park reopened.
His mother didn’t tell him and his brother where they were going when she put them in car. But Miles figured it out.
“When we came off the highway, I said, ‘I know where we’re going!’” he said. “This is going to be the best year.”
His brother Jasper, 5, screamed “It’s open!” when they pulled into the parking lot.
Jessica Robertson, their mother, bought tickets the day that Sky Zone announced it would reopen.
“I’m so glad to have this back open,” she said.
Another mother, Denise Young of Queensbury, took her daughter and a friend to the park Friday.
“We’ve been waiting a long time,” she said as she watched the children jump.
For some, Sky Zone was a part of their regular routine. Vincent Lorio, 4, started going to the park when he was 2. His father bought a Toddler Time pass and they went there as often as possible.
“He really missed it,” father Vinny Lorio of Glens Falls said. “As soon as I found out they were reopening, I bought the Toddler Time pass again. We couldn’t wait.”
At Great Escape Lodge, other children were shrieking with laughter as they went down waterslides that had been roped off by state orders until last week.
The lodge was only allowed to run its lazy river and a small area for toddlers over the winter.
Opening up the rest of the park gave the entire area a new energy.
“It feels amazing. I think people are more excited to be here,” said aquatics manager Brandon DeMarsh.
Nearby, an employee was laying on a boogie board to show an 8-year-old how to ride it. As she slid up and down a wave, he gestured with his arms and crouched to show her what to do. Slowly but surely, he coached her into balancing on her knees. Afterward, she ran triumphantly to her mom.
“I did it!” she shouted.
The relaxed rules meant the lodge could also turn on the water for its giant treehouse over the lazy river. There, children explored water geysers and slides for every type of rider, from easy to thrilling. Every so often, a bucket of water would splash down on them all, to general shrieks of excitement.
“This is amazing,” said Ellis Cunningham of Marlboro, in Ulster County, who brought her 2-year-old to the park. “The children needed it, especially in these times.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.