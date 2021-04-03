'It’s open!': Indoor entertainment opens at last

Now that indoor entertainment can reopen, Great Escape Lodge has all of its water park amenities running.

QUEENSBURY — After a long year alone, residents came out cautiously to enjoy indoor entertainment on Friday.

Indoor activities like water parks and trampoline centers are now allowed to open at 25% capacity. They were closed for more than a year under state orders, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nothing was sold out Friday. But those who were there were thrilled.

“It was a kind of sad year, because these are fun places and nothing was open, so we had to stay home,” said Miles Robertson, 8, of Queensbury.

He was doing flips on a trampoline at Sky Zone minutes after the park reopened.

His mother didn’t tell him and his brother where they were going when she put them in car. But Miles figured it out.

“When we came off the highway, I said, ‘I know where we’re going!’” he said. “This is going to be the best year.”

His brother Jasper, 5, screamed “It’s open!” when they pulled into the parking lot.

Jessica Robertson, their mother, bought tickets the day that Sky Zone announced it would reopen.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m so glad to have this back open,” she said.