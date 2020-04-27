‘It’s just hard times right now’: Salvation Army delivers food to hundreds of vehicles at drive-thru event

QUEENSBURY — Dan Murphy drove 25 miles from his home in Hadley and was first in line at the Salvation Army’s drive-thru food pantry Monday.
He got there at 7 a.m.
The food pantry didn’t open until 10 a.m.
“I don’t foresee it getting better right away,” Murphy said, adding later, “Things are going to get tighter.”
There were already 30 cars in line by 8:30 a.m., said volunteer Harrison Freer, from the Glens Falls Rotary, who was directing traffic.
Murphy sat patiently at the front of a line of cars that started at the corner of the old Sears store and wrapped around the back side of the mall all the way over to J.C. Penney.
Behind him in line, Pamela Fifield and Neffy Mack of South Glens Falls sat in a vehicle waiting for the pantry to open.
“It’s just hard times right now,” Fifield said.
The Salvation Army expected to attract between 500 to 800 people at its drive-thru food pantry Monday morning.
At least 150 volunteers from Rotary, Kiwanis, ARC, Community, Work & Independence Inc., Tri-County United Way, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Southern Adirondack Independent Living Center, as well as volunteers not affiliated with any agency, set up tents outside the old Sears store at Aviation Mall on Monday to hand out food provided by the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.
Vehicles popped their trunks and volunteers filled a provided box with food items like milk, baby food, Activia yogurt, raisins, sparkling water, split pea soup mix, Doritos, pasta, watermelon, frozen pulled pork, frozen sliced boneless ham, apples, orange juice, shredded cheese, mini-doughnuts, bread and bagged lettuce.
“People need stuff,” said Leo Lloyd, captain of the Salvation Army of Glens Falls.
Many cars were collecting food for multiple families because not everyone has transportation right now.
The Salvation Army has been delivering food since the middle of March, Lloyd said.
“Folks are laid off, and even with the stimulus money, they’re concerned,” he said. “So hopefully the masks and the gloves will come off soon, but until then, with lots of folks out of work, I can’t even do the math in my head to tell you how much more we’re doing right now than we normally do.”
Many people in Washington and Warren counties live paycheck-to-paycheck, he noted.
“I’m doing sometimes in a day what I did in two or three weeks,” he said. “In one day.”
Looking at the line of cars, Lloyd called it “unprecedented.”
He’s increasingly concerned about getting food out to the more rural areas of Warren and Washington counties, he said. He wants to do more drive-thru food pantries in the northern parts of the counties.
The Salvation Army has established food pantries in seven local senior high-rises.
Many of the people picking up food Monday were senior citizens.
Volunteer Kelly Stevens stood with packages of baby food under both arms as she asked drivers if they had any babies at home. She couldn’t seem to give it away.
“It’s all seniors,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
