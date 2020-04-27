‘It’s just hard times right now’: Salvation Army delivers food to hundreds of vehicles at drive-thru event

Vehicles popped their trunks and volunteers filled a provided box with food items like milk, baby food, Activia yogurt, raisins, sparkling water, split pea soup mix, Doritos, pasta, watermelon, frozen pulled pork, frozen sliced boneless ham, apples, orange juice, shredded cheese, mini-doughnuts, bread and bagged lettuce.

“People need stuff,” said Leo Lloyd, captain of the Salvation Army of Glens Falls.

Many cars were collecting food for multiple families because not everyone has transportation right now.

The Salvation Army has been delivering food since the middle of March, Lloyd said.

“Folks are laid off, and even with the stimulus money, they’re concerned,” he said. “So hopefully the masks and the gloves will come off soon, but until then, with lots of folks out of work, I can’t even do the math in my head to tell you how much more we’re doing right now than we normally do.”

Many people in Washington and Warren counties live paycheck-to-paycheck, he noted.

“I’m doing sometimes in a day what I did in two or three weeks,” he said. “In one day.”

Looking at the line of cars, Lloyd called it “unprecedented.”