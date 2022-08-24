'It’s beautiful. Keep it going': Adirondack Fiddlers add other instruments to the mix

EASTON — The Adirondack Fiddlers brought old-time music Wednesday to the Washington County Fair, in two special performances for the fair’s Senior Citizen Day.

From 10 a.m. to noon and again from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., more than a dozen musicians played a variety of instrumental and vocal music, including American traditional music like “She’ll Be Coming Round the Mountain” and “Red River Valley,” traditional Irish tunes, bluegrass, Hank Williams’ “Your Cheating Heart Will Tell on You,” and patriotic numbers like “God Bless America” and “God Bless America Again.”

Jim Davis, a fiddler from Warrensburg, performed “Father’s Table Grace,” sung to the tune of “What a Friend We Have in Jesus.”

“I started playing this four years ago,” Davis said. “People ask for it every year.”

Martha VonShilgren, a retired teacher and fiddle instructor from Berlin, played “Angela and the Baker,” a fiddle tune that she said “has kind of an old-timey feel to it,” and “Little Brook Potato,” an Irish tune. Ron Bailey, a singer who is also a square dance caller, coupled a Southern song about moonshine with an Irish song about whiskey.

The ensemble included fiddlers, Bob Zink on upright bass, banjos, guitars, Shirley Welch on keyboards, and mandolins.

“It used to be all fiddles but we’ve added other music,” said Adirondack Fiddlers president Marie Raymond. “We used to have 24 or 25 fiddlers. Now we’re down to six.”

The group incorporated in 1988, continuing a tradition “from when people played in back yards and on porches,” Raymond said. “Our music is a little bit of everything. People seem to like it.”

Raymond said she’s sometimes asked when the Adirondack Fiddlers meet to rehearse.

“They never do,” she said. “They meet at the American Legion Hall in Schuylerville once a month to jam.”

The Fiddlers “used to do eight to 10 fairs every summer,” including the Vermont State Fair in Rutland, Raymond said, “but we got to the point where I didn’t have enough fiddlers who wanted to travel.”

Since Raymond became president in 1999, the group has held memorial services for 35 members. Although not everyone in the group is elderly, many are. Lou Fassett, the MC, is 91, and Ken Welch, Shirley Welch’s husband, just turned 84, Raymond said.

Young people start learning the fiddle tradition “and do quite well,” she said, until “they go off to school” and don’t return.

The Fiddlers didn’t meet for 15 months during the pandemic and weren’t sure whether there was enough support to start up again, “but the audience came back,” Raymond said.

“My son was urging me to step down” as president, Raymond said, “then he heard us. He told me, ‘Don’t give it up. It’s beautiful. Keep it going.’ We will as long as there’s an audience.”

The Adirondack Fiddlers play from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the second Sunday of every month at the Schuylerville American Legion Hall.