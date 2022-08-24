 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR

'It’s beautiful. Keep it going': Adirondack Fiddlers add other instruments to the mix

  • 0
Photo 6

Cousins Kassidy Hitt and Alexis Austin groom Carter Austin's red and white Holstein heifer before Tuesday's cow judging at the Washington County Fair. Brother and sister Carter and Alexis are from Lincoln Hill Farm, White Creek.

 Evan Lawrence, Special to The Post-Star
Photo 1

Members of the Adirondack Fiddlers perform Wednesday for Senior Citizen Day at the Washington County Fair.

EASTON — The Adirondack Fiddlers brought old-time music Wednesday to the Washington County Fair, in two special performances for the fair’s Senior Citizen Day.

From 10 a.m. to noon and again from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., more than a dozen musicians played a variety of instrumental and vocal music, including American traditional music like “She’ll Be Coming Round the Mountain” and “Red River Valley,” traditional Irish tunes, bluegrass, Hank Williams’ “Your Cheating Heart Will Tell on You,” and patriotic numbers like “God Bless America” and “God Bless America Again.”

Photo 2

Hans Klose, a trainer at Hog Diggity Dog, leads a rider on a camel Wednesday at the Washington County Fair.

Jim Davis, a fiddler from Warrensburg, performed “Father’s Table Grace,” sung to the tune of “What a Friend We Have in Jesus.”

“I started playing this four years ago,” Davis said. “People ask for it every year.”

Martha VonShilgren, a retired teacher and fiddle instructor from Berlin, played “Angela and the Baker,” a fiddle tune that she said “has kind of an old-timey feel to it,” and “Little Brook Potato,” an Irish tune. Ron Bailey, a singer who is also a square dance caller, coupled a Southern song about moonshine with an Irish song about whiskey.

People are also reading…

The ensemble included fiddlers, Bob Zink on upright bass, banjos, guitars, Shirley Welch on keyboards, and mandolins.

“It used to be all fiddles but we’ve added other music,” said Adirondack Fiddlers president Marie Raymond. “We used to have 24 or 25 fiddlers. Now we’re down to six.”

Photo 3

Adrian Holcomb of South Glens Falls, guided by Army Lt. Douglas of Ballston Spa, flies the helicopter simulator at the U.S. Army Special Operations trailer Wednesday at the Washington County Fair. 

The group incorporated in 1988, continuing a tradition “from when people played in back yards and on porches,” Raymond said. “Our music is a little bit of everything. People seem to like it.”

Raymond said she’s sometimes asked when the Adirondack Fiddlers meet to rehearse.

“They never do,” she said. “They meet at the American Legion Hall in Schuylerville once a month to jam.”

The Fiddlers “used to do eight to 10 fairs every summer,” including the Vermont State Fair in Rutland, Raymond said, “but we got to the point where I didn’t have enough fiddlers who wanted to travel.”

Since Raymond became president in 1999, the group has held memorial services for 35 members. Although not everyone in the group is elderly, many are. Lou Fassett, the MC, is 91, and Ken Welch, Shirley Welch’s husband, just turned 84, Raymond said.

Photo 4

Washington County sheriff's K-9 Deputy Dale Quesnel and K-9 Maggie stop at the first-aid building, staffed by the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, while patrolling the Washington County Fair on Wednesday. Salem Supervisor Sue Clary is at left with back to camera.

Young people start learning the fiddle tradition “and do quite well,” she said, until “they go off to school” and don’t return.

The Fiddlers didn’t meet for 15 months during the pandemic and weren’t sure whether there was enough support to start up again, “but the audience came back,” Raymond said.

“My son was urging me to step down” as president, Raymond said, “then he heard us. He told me, ‘Don’t give it up. It’s beautiful. Keep it going.’ We will as long as there’s an audience.”

Photo 5

Rodrigo Solar displays bottles of cider at Melon Moon Cider's booth in the County Bounty Building at the Washington County Fair.

The Adirondack Fiddlers play from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the second Sunday of every month at the Schuylerville American Legion Hall.

Fair Notebook

  • Looking for something a little more exotic than cows at the Washington County Fair? Niagara Down Under has kangaroos, wallabies (a kangaroo cousin), Patagonian cavies (a guinea pig cousin), parrots, a three-banded armadillo, tortoises and other animals you won’t find elsewhere in Washington County. Laura Kagels, Niagara Down Under’s founder, got to hold a baby kangaroo (called a joey) a few years ago “and realized everyone needed to do this,” said Ben Reynolds, a staff member at the attraction. Among the 10 red kangaroos at the fair is a 6-month-old joey named Bingo. Bingo comes in a cloth pouch and will blissfully settle into someone’s arms, his big dark-brown eyes half-closed. “He loves to be held,” said Casey Olszewski, who was supervising Bingo. “It feels like his mom’s pouch.” A delicate 10-month-old kangaroo, a little past the pouch stage, hopped nearby. There’s a $10 fee to enter the Niagara Down Under enclosure, but once inside, “people can sit down and hang out,” Reynolds said. “It’s not timed.” Most of the animals can be petted. “The kids love the tortoises,” Reynolds said. “This is such a cool thing!” said Scott Cutting, visiting from Schuylerville. “I never in my life thought I’ve have a chance to pet a kangaroo!”
  • There are butterflies in one corner of the FFA Farmland petting zoo: monarch butterflies, from eggs to newly hatched adults. Mesh bags hold milkweed leaves and stems with various stages of white, yellow and black-striped caterpillars. Pale green chrysalises are clipped to strings in a screened box, waiting for the developing butterfly within to emerge. Visitors coming in to see the calves, goat kids, piglets, and baby chicks stop to look at the mesh bags and are fascinated by the rows of chrysalises, some with the butterfly inside already visible. The caterpillars and chrysalises were collected by Cynthia Austin, a Cambridge resident who educates people about butterflies and pollinators, said Carlyn Miller, an agriculture tech teacher at Schuylerville High School. “FFA Farmland is a great place to play but it’s also about agricultural education,” Miller said. “The eastern monarch population was declared endangered this summer. There’s a growing conversation about the role of pollinators in agriculture.” Posters around the butterflies explain the monarch’s life cycle, its annual migration to Mexico, and the importance of protecting milkweed stands, the caterpillars’ only food.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hudson River drawdown

Hudson River drawdown

The low levels of the Hudson River west of the Glens Falls/South Glens Falls Route 9 bridge have exposed riverbanks, drainage pipes, the under…

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable baby reindeer named Pounce greets the world at the San Diego Zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News