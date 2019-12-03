GLENS FALLS — Open Door Mission's soup kitchen on Lawrence Street also has a food pantry, but everything is on a 12-foot shelf in the basement, said Kim Cook, president and CEO.
Volunteers and staff will box up what they have and bring it upstairs to whomever may need some extra help putting food on the table.
But on "Giving Tuesday," Open Door Mission became much closer to opening up a new food pantry in its headquarters at 226 Warren St., where those in need can walk around a store-like setting and pick out the items they will take home.
Open Door Mission's Code Blue is seeing much higher numbers this year in Glens Falls. Everything seems to be on an uptick for Open Door, from more people utilizing the soup kitchen, to more homeless people in need of permanent housing.
That's because Hannaford Supermarkets donated $30,000 to the nonprofit organization, which has helped with materials, mechanical work and getting the space ready for the pantry. The supermarket also donated food to stock the pantry's shelves and regularly donates fresh produce, meat, dairy and other items to Open Door.
While it's not quite ready for its public debut, Cook said she hopes to have final approval for its occupancy soon so she can open its doors by the end of the month. The pantry will be able to serve 300 families a month.
"It's another step," Cook said, about the many services Open Door Mission provides, coming under one roof. "This is exciting. It's just so good to start seeing this vision happening."
Brian Fabre, community relations specialist with Hannaford, works on community projects in New York, Massachusetts and Vermont. On Tuesday, he was at Open Door Mission to see the pantry's shelves stocked.
"It's amazing," Fabre said. "I don't always get the honor and privilege to see where the dollars go."
Right around the holiday season, the shelves will be stocked even more with another partnership program.
Hannaford, Open Door and the Adirondack Thunder team will be collecting non-perishable food items at a hockey game against the Maine Mariners on Friday. The collection kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with face-off at 7 p.m. at the Cool Insuring Arena.
Fans who donate at least one item will receive a free ticket voucher for the Adirondack Thunder's home game on Friday, Dec. 20, which can be redeemed at the arena's box office.
"We look forward to partnering with Hannaford on our annual food drive, which benefits a critical organization in Glens Falls," said Jeff Mead, president of Adirondack Thunder, in a news release. "Our food drive grows each year and we hope to continue that trend again this weekend."
