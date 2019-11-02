More than 889 people have already voted in the 2019 election, and more can vote today.
But for everyone else, Election Day is Tuesday.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Voting is only open to those who did not vote early.
It’s a local election year, which maximizes the value of every vote. Many local elections are decided by a handful of votes, including the 2017 Dresden Town Board election. Edwin Raymond won by a single vote.
He wasn’t the only one that year, though his race was the closest. Four races in the region were decided by fewer than 20 votes in 2017. The most notable was Mayor Jack Diamond, who won a seat on the Warren County Board of Supervisors by just 19 votes.
There’s no question some races this year will be just as close. The only question left is: Which race will it be?
Elections commissioners are hoping for a huge turnout, as they always do. They said they find the often-low turnouts depressing and disappointing.
And local elections tend to not get many voters.
That’s unfortunate, because it’s the election in which voters have the most influence, said Warren County Democratic Committee Chairwoman Lynne Boecher.
“I think that citizens and voters have more control over the definitive agenda locally,” she said.
When candidates ask them about their top issues, she said, “People are not going to talk about impeachment or the war in Syria — they’re going to say potholes, the garbage pickup.”
And on those issues, local representatives can actually fix things.
“So the voters really have more control over local decisions,” Boecher said. “Unfortunately, potholes don’t get the headlines. So people have become lazy on local election years.”
In 2017, the last local election, 42% of the registered voters in Queensbury voted, and 40% of the registered voters in Glens Falls came out.
The numbers are usually much higher in Washington County. In 2017, 55% of the registered voters in Salem voted. Putnam hit 53% and Easton hit 44%.
But in Kingsbury, only 23% of the registered voters came out to vote.
Those numbers do not fully represent the public. Many eligible adults never bother to register, so they are not included in the percentage of people who didn’t vote.
The idea behind early voting was that it might get more people to vote. But locally, most early voters said they were already going to vote by absentee and chose to vote early because it was easier.
That decision will make life easier for the election commissioners, who have to laboriously count each absentee by hand after the election. But if absentee ballot voters switch to early voting, that won’t improve the total voter participation.
There are some big races this year.
Leadership in Fort Edward will be decided in a race between Supervisor Terry Middleton and challenger Lester Losaw Jr. The town is facing serious financial issues. It’s unclear how taxes on the former General Electric dewatering plant are going to be paid in the future, and a fire at the town’s highway barn left it a total loss.
In Queensbury, a self-described watchdog is running against an incumbent Town Board member for a seat on the board. Resident Travis Whitehead, who is well-known throughout the county because of his work analyzing county issues, is running to oust board member Jennifer Switzer. She is also well-known for her financial acumen.
An unusual race has taken shape in Moreau, where the Republicans endorsed a Democrat for Town Board, Gina LeClair, and rebuffed a Republican, John Donohue, who wanted to run.
Donohue tried to primary for the Republican line, but Republicans accused him of cheating and he dropped out. Then he got endorsed by the Democrats. LeClair is switching parties to become a Republican, but the change won’t officially take effect until the day after the election.
The biggest race this year was expected to be the Warren County sheriff’s race, but it was decided in the primary.
Sheriff Bud York is retiring at the end of the year. Sheriff’s Maj. Jim LaFarr will replace him.
Undersheriff Shawn Lamouree faced off against LaFarr in a primary for the Republican line, but LaFarr won by about 1,000 votes and Lamouree dropped out of the race.
