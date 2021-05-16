Irving Tissue officials discussing issue of assessment reduction with town

FORT EDWARD — Irving Tissue officials are having discussions with the town of Fort Edward over its recently lowered assessment.
Former Assessor Vicki Hayner had changed the assessment from $22 million to $11 million.
Plant Manager Eric Dawson on Friday said that the company did not have anything to do with the reduction.
“We’re working with the town. I can’t really talk about it. We’re talking about them right now to see if anything can be done,” he said.
Town Supervisor Lester Losaw did not return a message or email seeking comment on Friday.
The paper products company had a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with the town in which the value was set at $22 million. The PILOT is expiring and the property is back on the tax rolls.
Hayner at first lowered the figure to $16 million to reflect the town’s 73% equalization rate. She then obtained an opinion from the assessing firm GAR and set the value at $11 million.
After a public outcry over the dramatic drop in assessment, Hayner abruptly resigned on May 7.
The Town Board last Monday moved forward with hiring a new assessor — Roseanne Lemery, who previously served as the town’s assessor. She will serve for the remainder of Hayner’s term, which ends Sept. 30, 2025.
The board discussed the assessment issue at length during its meeting. Losaw said he was going to work with Lemery to see what can be done, but did not elaborate, according to the minutes of the meeting.
Lemery also did not return a Post-Star call seeking comment.
Members of the public criticized Losaw because he allowed Hayner to seek that second opinion.
Resident Chris Boucher said Losaw should resign over that decision.
“You know how I feel about you personally, but that is the worst decision that has ever been made for this town,” Boucher said.
Losaw said he was simply supporting his employee.
“You have got to support your employees or you have got nothing,” he said.
Losaw admitted that he did not know about the figure that the consultant had come up with until the number was already submitted to Washington County as part of the tax roll.
Residents also pointed out that property owners have an opportunity to challenge their assessments on Grievance Day, which is set for May 25.
Resident Dave Cutler said changing this assessment did not make sense when the entire community is going to be revalued next year.
He also said that the full market value of the property is about $30 million, so the $22 million set by the PILOT had already factored into the equalization rate.
Former Supervisor Mitch Suprenant said he signed the PILOT agreement and after the 10 years it was supposed to be assessed at $22 million.
“It’s a signed-upon agreement. I don’t care if she’s a sole assessor or not, she did not have the right to negate an agreement," he said to applause of the people attending the meeting.
Boucher said the town should stick to the $22 million and have Irving take the matter to court if it wants to lower it.
He said the assessor’s decision has generated a lot of angst in the town. The Fort Edward school board was caught off-guard. The board had factored an assessment on the property of at least $16 million into its budget and residents’ taxes were set to decrease. The district was projecting the tax rate would decrease by about 72 cents, from $29.27 to $28.55 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Instead, the drop in the assessed value of Irving Tissue will mean the tax rate will rise about 62 cents to $29.90 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Boucher worried about the impact on the school, which is in the midst of a merger study with South Glens Falls, and again called on Losaw to step down.
“You come here today and say it’s more important to worry about this employee’s feelings than it is about the whole town,” he said.
“This is disturbing. A lot of us have been really worried. We don’t want to send our kids two hours on a bus to South Glens Falls every day, and half the kids won’t be able to play sports because South Glens Falls doesn’t provide transportation,” he added.
