Irving Tissue officials discussing issue of assessment reduction with town

He also said that the full market value of the property is about $30 million, so the $22 million set by the PILOT had already factored into the equalization rate.

Former Supervisor Mitch Suprenant said he signed the PILOT agreement and after the 10 years it was supposed to be assessed at $22 million.

“It’s a signed-upon agreement. I don’t care if she’s a sole assessor or not, she did not have the right to negate an agreement," he said to applause of the people attending the meeting.

Boucher said the town should stick to the $22 million and have Irving take the matter to court if it wants to lower it.

He said the assessor’s decision has generated a lot of angst in the town. The Fort Edward school board was caught off-guard. The board had factored an assessment on the property of at least $16 million into its budget and residents’ taxes were set to decrease. The district was projecting the tax rate would decrease by about 72 cents, from $29.27 to $28.55 per $1,000 of assessed value.

Instead, the drop in the assessed value of Irving Tissue will mean the tax rate will rise about 62 cents to $29.90 per $1,000 of assessed value.