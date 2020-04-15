Irving Tissue donates 280 cases of french fries to local school districts

FORT EDWARD — Irving Tissue has donated 280 cases of french fries to local school districts to help with their backpack programs.

The Fort Edward-based company has donated cases to the following school districts: Fort Edward, Indian Lake, Mechanicville, Queensbury, Harford, Bolton, Whitehall, Abraham Wing, Warrensburg, Salem, Minerva, Cambridge, Schuylerville, South Glens Falls, Corinth, Greenwich, Hadley-Luzerne, Fort Ann and the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES.

“Irving Tissue and its Fort Edward employees sincerely hope that this donation of frozen potato products will bring much-needed support to allow local schools to continue their outstanding effort in our area,” the company said in a news release.