Irving Tissue agrees to increase assessment on Fort Edward property, will pay more in taxes

FORT EDWARD — Usually on Grievance Day, businesses and residents come to seek a lower property assessment, so they can lower their tax bill.

That wasn’t the case for Irving Tissue, which requested an increase in its assessment from $11 million to $18.85 million as part of an agreement with the village and town of Fort Edward and the school district. The company will pay more in taxes.

The town previously had a payment in lieu of taxes agreement with Irving Tissue, which was set to expire. The property had been assessed at $22 million under the terms of the agreement.

But the former assessor, Vicki Hayner, obtained a second opinion on the value of the property and decided on a new assessment of $11 million. That prompted an outcry from the community, especially from school officials, because they had built their budget by factoring in an assessment on the plant of about $16 million.

The late change meant that school taxes for residents would go up, not down as had been stated previously. Voters still approved the budget last week.

Hayner resigned over the issue, and Roseanne Lemery was appointed in her place.

