Irving Tissue agrees to increase assessment on Fort Edward property, will pay more in taxes

FORT EDWARD — Usually on Grievance Day, businesses and residents come to seek a lower property assessment, so they can lower their tax bill.
That wasn’t the case for Irving Tissue, which requested an increase in its assessment from $11 million to $18.85 million as part of an agreement with the village and town of Fort Edward and the school district. The company will pay more in taxes.
The town previously had a payment in lieu of taxes agreement with Irving Tissue, which was set to expire. The property had been assessed at $22 million under the terms of the agreement.
But the former assessor, Vicki Hayner, obtained a second opinion on the value of the property and decided on a new assessment of $11 million. That prompted an outcry from the community, especially from school officials, because they had built their budget by factoring in an assessment on the plant of about $16 million.
The late change meant that school taxes for residents would go up, not down as had been stated previously. Voters still approved the budget last week.
Hayner resigned over the issue, and Roseanne Lemery was appointed in her place.
Fort Edward Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward said he and other officials recently met with executives at Irving. Lemery provided some values of comparable property and came up with a value of $25.8 million for the plant. Because the town is at a 73% equalization rate, that comes out to an assessed value of $18.85 million.
Because of the change, the school tax rate is expected to decrease from $29.27 to $27.97 per $1,000 of assessed value. The owner of a $100,000 house would see taxes decrease by about $131.
Ward said these are estimates, which could change slightly if other assessments change.
This is just a one-year agreement, as the entire town is about to be reassessed.
Ward said he appreciates the company’s willingness to come to the table and for owner Robert Irving and all the employees at the local site to agree to look at the property assessment.
“They’ve shown time and time again their commitment to our school, our village, our town and our community. I just want to express our gratitude to them,” Ward said.
Plant Manager Eric Dawson did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.