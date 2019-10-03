HUDSON FALLS — If Laura Robb had her way, no teacher would use a class-wide novel ever again.
Robb spoke to more than a dozen area instructors from South Glens Falls, Hudson Falls and Hartford about teaching strategies to increase literacy at the Iroquois Reading Council’s 60th anniversary celebration Wednesday afternoon.
In Robb’s 50-year career as a teacher, author and literacy specialist, she’s learned no class has students all on the same reading level, so using the same book means some are getting left behind and teachers may not even notice.
“Often they’re wonderfully behaved. They’re quiet. They cooperate. They have learned how to slip through the cracks,” Robb said. “How many kids come up to you and said, ‘Mrs. Rainwater, I can’t read!’”
Robb’s reputation is substantial in the literacy world, according to Bonnie Yanklowitz, who is historian and longtime board member of IRC, a professional, not-for-profit organization for educators, administrators, parents, and individuals interested in reading instruction and the promotion of literacy in Washington, Warren, Saratoga and Essex counties.
Robb has spoken at international conferences in addition to writing several books on teaching literacy, and she is still a part-time teacher in Winchester, Virginia.
In addition to seemingly simple strategies such as matching reading assignments with students' reading level, she went into specific methods for expanding students' vocabulary and identifying the root causes for why some kids struggle.
She said reading gaps form early, often because students living in poverty simply don't hear as many words in childhood as their middle class or wealthy peers.
"There's been a lot of research that shows children who live in poverty have parents that work two or three jobs, they come home exhausted and the kids don't hear language," Robb said.
She said the gap in verbal vocabulary can be substantial, with poor students often hearing around 14 million words while their wealthier peers average more than 48 million words before entering kindergarten.
Her workshop was more than just theory, and she had the teachers in attendance participate in several of the activities she does with children to give them a clear picture of what it should look like in their own classrooms.
Shelley Fenton, a literacy coach in the South Glens Falls Central School District, said the workshop was extremely helpful and had plenty of specific strategies she could bring back to teachers and classes in her district.
She said one of her major takeaways was the importance of Robb’s “Authentic Literacy,” which revolves around teaching students new vocabulary by relating to other things they already know.
“It’s great to turn-key this with other teachers. Teachers will go back to faculty meetings and share this with their colleagues and give it a try,” Fenton said. “She’s a really big deal. If you’re a nerd like we are, she’s an amazing person.”
Hudson Falls Central School District Instructional Coordinator Heather Battiste said the district was already using some of the things Robb spoke about and it was encouraging hearing they were on the right track.
“We’re trying to reach all of our students on their level and where they’re at and allow them the freedom to grow within that,” Battiste said.
