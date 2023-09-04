The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Ironworkers, Local Union #12, will conduct a recruitment from Oct. 2, 2023, through Sept. 27, 2024 for five Ironworker (Outside) apprentices. The local union, based in Latham, works with the New York State Department of Labor to offer the training that lasts between 36 and 48 months, according to union and state websites.

The current recruitment, according to press materials, is for five openings from the Capital District, Mohawk Valley, North Country, and Southern Tier regions.

The state labor department, working with unions, offers more than 100 registered apprentice training opportunities similar to this one.

According to the state websites, the apprenticeship opportunities are different than basic on-the-job training. Although both situations pay the recruits while they work, a registered apprenticeship has an approved curriculum and meets state standards for training and safety.

“Apprentices are full-time employees, who operate under the close supervision of a skilled worker on the job and take classroom instruction at night or on weekends,” the Department of Education’s website says. “The length of training varies from one to six years, depending on the occupation.”

The coursework required in the training for this and other apprenticeships runs nights and weekends. Training includes but is not limited to Occupational, Safety and Health Administration requirements as well as making sure the trainees are up-to-date on the latest changes to the industry, the union’s website says.

“Staffed by seven dedicated Journeyman, including 2 Certified Welding Inspectors, Red Cross and OSHA Instructors they are trained and certified by our International Training Dept. to teach all aspects of the trade as well as issue MSHA, OSHA and Red Cross certifications,” according to the union’s website.

Late last month, Saratoga County approved a pilot program to require that county contracts of $3 million or more require apprenticeship training.

In recent years, SUNY, the state’s college system, has been adding to the apprentice training program.

Beginning in 2020, SUNY Adirondack began to offer a journeyman training program and lists on its website the ways in which SUNY Adirondack works with the unions to “train the trainers” and students to get the training.

“This degree is the next step forward: SUNY recognizing our Apprenticeship Training Program opens endless opportunities for our members, which is very exciting,” Mike Jarvis, the business manager of Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 773, said in a press release at the time.

Applications can be obtained and submitted, in person only, at Local Union #12, 17 Hemlock Street, Latham, NY 12110, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from Monday through Friday, excluding legal holidays, during the recruitment period. All applications must be received by Sept. 27, 2024.

The Committee requires that applicants are at least 18 years old with a clean driver’s license and reliable transportation to work and class sites. They must also be physically capable of performing the work of an Ironworker (Outside). For further information, applicants should contact Ironworkers Local #12 at (518) 435-0470.