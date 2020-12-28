Irongate Family Practice to get vaccine after two-week wait

GLENS FALLS — For health care workers at Irongate Family Practice, it was a slap in the face to see Hudson Headwaters Health Network workers get vaccinated last week.
They had not yet been told when they could expect the vaccine. It was an agonizing and frustrating wait.
But on Monday, they learned they will get vaccinated next week.
Health care workers throughout the area have had similar experiences, as they wait to find out when they will get some of the very few vaccine doses available.
At Irongate, workers have been running a COVID test tent for months, testing about 35 people a day. The primary care office has been open throughout the pandemic, with 120 staff, including 28 providers, serving 22,000 patients.
“We want to protect our patients. We need to protect ourselves,” said practice President Dr. Robert Reeves. “I want the vaccine to keep my staff safe, and also so patients won’t pick up COVID in a doctor’s visit. We’ve done very well preventing that the last nine months, but the numbers are kicking up around here.”
Last week, when Hudson Headwaters began vaccinating its staff, Reeves began questioning local officials in an effort to get the vaccine for his staff too.
Glens Falls Hospital had vaccine doses, but each dose is specifically aimed at a particular group.
“When doses arrive, we are given strict instructions regarding who is to be vaccinated. For example, the shipment of Moderna we received was only for hospital employees and EMS first responders. We could not distribute it beyond that,” said hospital spokesman Ray Agnew.
Warren County Health Services also had no control over vaccine distribution. The governor’s office is overseeing it and has designated certain hospitals as hubs.
While the vaccine distribution is supposed to use an algorithm that gets doses to the most at-risk health care workers first, there is not enough vaccine for everyone yet, said Dr. Bonnie Litvack, president of the Medical Society of the state of New York.
In a letter to health care workers, she said about 2 million people fall into the health care worker category.
“The reality is that all physicians and other health care workers are considered in the 1a vaccination group and will be offered vaccination before the next phase of vaccination begins. However, at the moment, vaccine is still in short supply and only about 50,000 or so have been vaccinated to date in NY,” she wrote. “In the next week or so, the state is expecting 500,000-600,000 doses and those will all go to the 1a category.”
Over the next month, state officials hope to get enough doses to vaccinate everyone in the health care category.
“While I wish there was an adequate supply of vaccine available immediately for all physicians and other health care workers, unfortunately, that is not the case,” she said. “However, please know that there is a New York state plan and community physicians with and without hospital affiliation are included and will be vaccinated in the priority group.”
