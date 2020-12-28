Irongate Family Practice to get vaccine after two-week wait

“When doses arrive, we are given strict instructions regarding who is to be vaccinated. For example, the shipment of Moderna we received was only for hospital employees and EMS first responders. We could not distribute it beyond that,” said hospital spokesman Ray Agnew.

Warren County Health Services also had no control over vaccine distribution. The governor’s office is overseeing it and has designated certain hospitals as hubs.

While the vaccine distribution is supposed to use an algorithm that gets doses to the most at-risk health care workers first, there is not enough vaccine for everyone yet, said Dr. Bonnie Litvack, president of the Medical Society of the state of New York.

In a letter to health care workers, she said about 2 million people fall into the health care worker category.

“The reality is that all physicians and other health care workers are considered in the 1a vaccination group and will be offered vaccination before the next phase of vaccination begins. However, at the moment, vaccine is still in short supply and only about 50,000 or so have been vaccinated to date in NY,” she wrote. “In the next week or so, the state is expecting 500,000-600,000 doses and those will all go to the 1a category.”