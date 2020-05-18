Irongate Family Practice reopens with help of federal money

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — Irongate Family Practice on Monday reopened its office, with the help of some federal stimulus money.

The practice had closed its office on the third week of March after the COVID-19 pandemic hit and furloughed half of its 100 employees, according to Dr. Robert P. Reeves, president of the practice.

Doctors shifted 90% of their appointments to telemedicine and doctors only saw people in the office when there was an issue that they could not resolve through video or phone, according to Reeves. The Glens Falls practice sought help from the federal stimulus package to weather the storm. The doctors initially were not hearing any response from the Department of Health and Human Services. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Monday announced that the practice had been awarded $108,064 in federal money.

“Our local family practices are in need of immediate federal relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said in a news release. “My office was able to reach out directly to HHS to identify the needs of this specific practice and expedite and secure their payment.”

The aid is allowing the majority of the furloughed employees to come back, according to Reeves.