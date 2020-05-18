Irongate Family Practice reopens with help of federal money

GLENS FALLS — Irongate Family Practice on Monday reopened its office, with the help of some federal stimulus money.
The practice had closed its office on the third week of March after the COVID-19 pandemic hit and furloughed half of its 100 employees, according to Dr. Robert P. Reeves, president of the practice.
Doctors shifted 90% of their appointments to telemedicine and doctors only saw people in the office when there was an issue that they could not resolve through video or phone, according to Reeves. The Glens Falls practice sought help from the federal stimulus package to weather the storm. The doctors initially were not hearing any response from the Department of Health and Human Services. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Monday announced that the practice had been awarded $108,064 in federal money.
“Our local family practices are in need of immediate federal relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said in a news release. “My office was able to reach out directly to HHS to identify the needs of this specific practice and expedite and secure their payment.”
The aid is allowing the majority of the furloughed employees to come back, according to Reeves.
“Irongate Family Practice is thankful for the support and advocacy Congresswoman Stefanik and her staff provided to help us take care of our patients during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said in a news release. Reeves said he is glad that the practice office is able to reopen, with the appropriate safety protocols. The office serves about 23,000 patients.
“We have a moral responsibility to take care of the patients in our community,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.