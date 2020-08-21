Investigators say fire at Rachael Ray's house started in chimney

LAKE LUZERNE — Investigators say a fire that damaged Rachael Ray’s house in Lake Luzerne was accidental and started in the chimney of a wood-burning fireplace.

Fire struck the celebrity chef’s house on Chuckwagon Drive at about 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 8.

Officials from the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control reached their determination following a thorough evaluation of the physical evidence, witness interviews and various photographs and video clips.

“These conclusions will be part of a detailed findings report which will be available in the coming weeks,” said Colin Brennan, spokesman for the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, in a news release.

The fire caused extensive damage to the roof.

Ray and her husband, John Cusimano, were home at the time of the fire, but they got out safely with their dog Bella. No one was injured.

The Luzerne-Hadley Fire Department was the first department on scene. It took crews from 14 area departments about two hours to get the blaze under control. The house is set back about a half-mile from Route 9N and there are no hydrants near the residence.