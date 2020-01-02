Investigators continue to search for cause of Warrensburg fire

WARRENSBURG — Fire investigators have not been able to determine what caused the Tuesday morning fire that claimed the life of two people, believed to be a local businessman and his wife.
The early morning fire destroyed the home where Doug and Gail Strodel lived at 744 Schroon River Road. Police believe the two bodies recovered from the remnants of the home are the Strodels, who were in their 70s, but formal identification is pending.
No one was at the fire scene Thursday morning, as Warren County sheriff's officers awaited word on when an autopsy would be performed.
The state Office of Fire Prevention and Control is the lead agency in the effort to figure out how the fire started. The agency is generally called in for fatal fires, fires in which people are injured, fires that cause significant monetary loss and suspicious fires.
Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr said there was no indication the fire was suspicious, but the inquiry was ongoing as of Thursday.
Warren County Fire Coordinator Brian LaFlure said a timetable for determination of a fire cause was unclear Tuesday.
He said the extent of damage may hinder the ability of investigators to come to determinations quickly.
"It's very difficult when you have that amount of damage, everything is down in the basement and then you add water on top of it," he said.
You have free articles remaining.
The fire was spotted by a Warren County plow truck driver around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, but there was little remaining of the two-story home by that point as fire had leveled it. Both stories collapsed into the basement.
The home is surrounded by woods, and neighbors are not close enough to have easily seen the blaze, particularly at that time of morning.
A woodstove was used to heat the home, and investigators spent a significant amount of time excavating around the brick chimney, which survived the fire, on Tuesday.
LaFarr said he didn't know what steps will have to be taken to formally identify the remains. Dental records can be used, but if they are not sufficient, DNA tests may have to be done.
The Strodels ran D & G Hardware in Warrensburg for years in the 1980s into the mid-2000. Mr. Strodel also operated D & G Coins and Collectibles, and he was a renowned coin dealer in upstate New York.
He ran for Warren County sheriff in 1999 and for a variety of Warrensburg town positions over the years.
Strodel was also well known for growing garlic that he sold.
"Doug was quite a well-rounded guy," Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said. "If you needed hardware that Curtis (Lumber) didn't have, Doug would always have it. He also really knew his coins, and was very honest. He'd always give you a fair deal."
LaFarr said he worked with Strodel when Strodel was a part-time Warren County sheriff's officer and LaFarr an officer in Lake George, starting his law enforcement career.
"Doug was just a happy guy, always smiling," he recalled.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com