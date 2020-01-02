Investigators continue to search for cause of Warrensburg fire

"It's very difficult when you have that amount of damage, everything is down in the basement and then you add water on top of it," he said.

The fire was spotted by a Warren County plow truck driver around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, but there was little remaining of the two-story home by that point as fire had leveled it. Both stories collapsed into the basement.

The home is surrounded by woods, and neighbors are not close enough to have easily seen the blaze, particularly at that time of morning.

A woodstove was used to heat the home, and investigators spent a significant amount of time excavating around the brick chimney, which survived the fire, on Tuesday.

LaFarr said he didn't know what steps will have to be taken to formally identify the remains. Dental records can be used, but if they are not sufficient, DNA tests may have to be done.

The Strodels ran D & G Hardware in Warrensburg for years in the 1980s into the mid-2000. Mr. Strodel also operated D & G Coins and Collectibles, and he was a renowned coin dealer in upstate New York.

He ran for Warren County sheriff in 1999 and for a variety of Warrensburg town positions over the years.