GLENS FALLS — Fire investigators believe the apartment house blaze on Kenworthy Avenue that left nine people homeless Saturday began on an exterior porch, but exactly how was still being explored as of Thursday.
Glens Falls Fire Chief James Schrammel said there was no indication the blaze at the two-apartment home was suspicious, but fire investigators were still reviewing evidence from the scene as well as photos of the fire shortly after it began to try to figure out what happened.
He said the porch was not enclosed, and there were a number of potential causes of a fire there.
A neighbor said residents smoked cigarettes on at least one of the home's two porches, and Schrammel said improper handling of smoking materials was one of the potential causes being investigated.
The fire leveled the building, and firefighters were hindered by a lack of water pressure in the neighborhood's hydrant system.
The two-story home was about 120 years old, and Schrammel said its "balloon" type of construction, built without fire stops present in newer buildings, allowed the blaze to spread quickly.
You have free articles remaining.
"Fires in that style home move very fast," the chief said.
No one was hurt when the fire broke out shortly after 7 p.m., but several residents had to flee the burning home into a frigid night without jackets or shoes. Two vehicles parked near the home were destroyed, and a neighboring home was damaged.
Nine people from three families lived in the home. The Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided assistance to some residents after the fire.
There are also at least four online fundraisers set up for the families on GoFundMe, which had raised more than $7,500 as of Thursday.
The property is owned by DF Properties LLC of Sullivan Drive, Lake George, which purchased it on May 24 of this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.