QUEENSBURY — Two men were arrested Tuesday night after an off-duty State Police investigator witnessed them stealing electrical generators from a local home improvement store, officials said.

The duo were spotted running across the parking lot at the Home Depot store on Route 9 on Tuesday night, pushing carts loaded with generators and other items.

The investigator, whose name wasn't released, became suspicious and got the license plate number of their vehicle, and troopers located it minutes later and determined the nearly $3,000 worth of items had been stolen, authorities said. Store staff hadn't noticed the theft at that point.

The two men, Roger D. Dupuis, 52, of Cohoes and Thilo H. Bell, 56, of Cohoes, were each charged with felony criminal possession of stolen property and misdemeanor conspiracy, police records show.

Dupuis was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail, while Bell was released.

State Police are investigating whether the men were responsible for similar thefts from other stores in the region.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star.

