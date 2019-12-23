Investigation into Queensbury infant's injuries continuing

QUEENSBURY — The 4-month-old boy who was hospitalized Friday with serious injuries remained in Albany Medical Center on Monday, his prognosis unclear as State Police try to figure out how the baby was hurt.

No arrest had been made as of Monday afternoon, but State Police investigators continued to pursue leads as they try to determine what led to the baby suffering a fractured skull.

The child's name has not been released. Whether the child suffered brain damage or any permanent injuries had not been determined as of Monday.

The child lives with his mother in an apartment at 215 Montcalm Apartments on Burke Circle, and was being watched by the mother's boyfriend when the injury was believed to have happened. The mother was working at the time, according to neighbors.

Police said the boyfriend asked for a lawyer when investigators sought to question him about what happened, so police do not know what occurred. He did not tell police he was represented by a specific lawyer when making the request, however.

No one answered the door at the apartment on Monday morning. State Police forensic evidence technicians spent hours there on Friday, but the apartment had been released to the family later in the night.

