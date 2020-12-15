Investigation into Lake George harmful algal bloom ongoing, final results still months away

The species takes 48 hours to duplicate, suggesting the algal was growing for some time before surfacing.

+3 Harmful algal bloom discovered on Lake George The state's Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed the presence of a harmful algal bloom in Lake George this past weekend, sparking concerns about the number of nutrients entering he lake.

Unseasonably warm temperatures and calm water conditions are being looked at as potential factors, but nothing has been determined, Relyea said.

“We want to ask just how unusual is that,” he said. “Did we just get a perfect storm of conditions that allowed this to happen naturally, or was there some human role to play here?”

Within 24 hours of the Harris Bay bloom’s discovery, the Jefferson Project deployed a number of resources to the area in the hopes of determining what may have triggered the bloom.

A partnership between IBM, RPI and the Fund for Lake George, the Jefferson Project has been collecting data on Lake George since 2012 using a series of sensors that track water and air temperature, nutrient levels and movement of the lake’s current.

Scientists from the Jefferson Project also routinely take water samples throughout the Lake George basin to test for contaminants that pose a risk to the lake’s overall health.

Relyea said having seven years’ worth of data has given scientists a solid baseline on things like nutrient levels and algae growth, which will prove useful as the investigation progresses.