Investigation into Lake George harmful algal bloom ongoing, final results still months away

LAKE GEORGE — An investigation into what caused the harmful algal bloom that appeared on Lake George last month remains ongoing, but preliminary data indicates that nutrient and algae levels in the lake’s southern basin were within normal levels at the time the bloom occurred.
“We’re not seeing across the south basin substantially elevated nitrogen or phosphorus, nor are we seeing substantially elevated algal abundance,” said Rick Relyea, a scientist with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and director of the Jefferson Project.
Relyea told members of the Lake George Park Commission on Tuesday that research into what may have triggered the Nov. 7 bloom in Harris Bay continues.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed the bloom just days after it was discovered by scientists from the Lake George Association. The bloom — a species of cyanobacteria known as dolichospermum — was later determined not to be a threat to humans.
DEC later confirmed another bloom materialized just days earlier on Oct. 23 on the west side of Clay Island, but dissipated hours after forming.
Relyea said dolichospermum has had a presence in Lake George for decades, but scientists are comparing newly collected data with past data to determine what may have triggered the algae’s rapid growth.
The species takes 48 hours to duplicate, suggesting the algal was growing for some time before surfacing.
Unseasonably warm temperatures and calm water conditions are being looked at as potential factors, but nothing has been determined, Relyea said.
“We want to ask just how unusual is that,” he said. “Did we just get a perfect storm of conditions that allowed this to happen naturally, or was there some human role to play here?”
Within 24 hours of the Harris Bay bloom’s discovery, the Jefferson Project deployed a number of resources to the area in the hopes of determining what may have triggered the bloom.
A partnership between IBM, RPI and the Fund for Lake George, the Jefferson Project has been collecting data on Lake George since 2012 using a series of sensors that track water and air temperature, nutrient levels and movement of the lake’s current.
Scientists from the Jefferson Project also routinely take water samples throughout the Lake George basin to test for contaminants that pose a risk to the lake’s overall health.
Relyea said having seven years’ worth of data has given scientists a solid baseline on things like nutrient levels and algae growth, which will prove useful as the investigation progresses.
In total, around 20 people a day are analyzing samples and generating computer models in the hopes of trying to figure out what triggered the bloom so a future occurrence can be prevented, Relyea said.
That includes a group of scientists from IBM, which are working to re-create the lake’s circulation and weather patterns at the time the bloom occurred to determine if the bloom formed within Harris Bay or materialized elsewhere.
Relyea said the response may have been rapid, but results are still months off.
“The honest truth is it’s going to take us months to get all the data, analyze all the data and make sure we got the right answer,” he said.
