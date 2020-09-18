Investigation continues into fire that destroyed Lakeside Lodge & Grille

BOLTON — Investigators have completed their work at the scene of Thursday's fire that destroyed the Lakeside Lodge & Grille, but a cause is not yet known.

Fire Chief Robert LaGoy said officials from the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control and insurance adjusters have been at the site.

“We don’t have any updates as far as the cause,” he said.

William Peat, a spokesman for the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, said in an email on Friday that the fire remains under investigation and there was nothing to report at this time.

A nearby resident reported the fire at about 3 a.m. and it took about 70 firefighters from area departments to get it under control. No one was injured.

LaGoy said fighting the fire was particularly challenging. Firefighters’ primary concern was to prevent the spread of the blaze to a large propane tank in the rear of the structure. They had to fight the fire from the outside. It was already too involved when firefighters arrived to mount an interior attack.