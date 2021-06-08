Invasives fight continues with online seminars

Registration for the event can be found at adkinvasives.com.

Reaching out

The invasives program is launching an outreach campaign to prevent the spread of aquatic and land-based invasive species. New, colorful and informative posters and brochures are available for free to Adirondack nonprofits and businesses that can help get the word out.

“Ensuring travelers and residents have the information they need to safely and responsibly recreate in the Adirondacks is a top priority for us,” Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism Communications Coordinator Janelle Hoh said.

Adirondack-specific posters and “rack cards” with the “Don’t Move Firewood” message are also available. Last summer, the first infestation of the emerald ash borer was found in the Adirondacks. Moving firewood is one of the ways the emerald ash borer can spread to new locations.

Buying firewood near to where you burn it, or buying heat-treated firewood, are the best ways to prevent the spread of this devastating forest pest.

The state departments of Environmental Conservation and Agriculture and Markets are working on the state’s eighth annual Invasive Species Awareness Week.