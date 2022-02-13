Introducing Paul Tonko: Democrat from Montgomery County is incumbent in redrawn NY-20

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, said his distinction as “one of the few” — eight to be exact — engineers in the House of Representatives gives him a unique perspective.

“I’ve learned to study a problem and propose science-based solutions,” said Tonko, who will be the incumbent running for reelection in November in Glens Falls, Queensbury, Moreau and Wilton, local communities that have been redrawn into the new 20th Congressional District.

In a recent telephone interview, Tonko said he was good at math in high school and aspired to be either an architect or an engineer, and decided on engineering.

He graduated from Clarkson University in 1971 with a degree in mechanical and industrial engineering and has applied those principles in a more than 45-year political career that began when he was elected to the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors in 1975, at the time the youngest member ever elected to the board.

He had not initially intended to run for office when he volunteered on several political campaigns.

“The local Democratic Committee said I channeled a lot more enthusiasm, at times, than the candidates,” he said.

From county government, Tonko went on to serve in the state Assembly and as president and chief executive officer of the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority, and is now serving his seventh term in Congress.

In his closest election, he received 54.9 percent of the vote in 2008.

In 2020, he received 59.5 percent of the vote to defeat Liz Joy, a Glens Falls native who is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge him again in November.

Tonko, in a speaking style similar to that of the late Sen. John McCain, has a kind and melodic voice, yet is not afraid to mince words.

“Only a handful … from the Republican side voted for this, which I don’t understand,” Tonko said, referring to the recent federal infrastructure bill.

Tonko is passionate about the environment, climate change, alternative energy and water quality.

“Paul is a very energetic and enthusiastic fellow,” said former U.S. Rep. Bill Owens, D-Plattsburgh, who served with Tonko in the House. “So, he’s very bright. He’s had a lot of experience, particularly in the field of green energy.”

Warren County Democratic Chairwoman Lynne Boecher said Tonko’s environmental expertise will be beneficial in efforts to protect the water quality of Lake George.

Tonko’s home city, Amsterdam, like Glens Falls, is a small city attempting an economic rebound, said Larry Bulman, national general officer of the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters, a labor union.

“I think he’s well positioned, from that point, to deal with some of the growing pains — the revitalization,” said Bulman, a former Saratoga County Democratic chairman who splits his time between the D.C. region and Moreau.

Tonko said that waterfront tourism and alternative energy manufacturing, research and development will be prominent in the next wave of economic revitalization.

Tonko, generally considered a liberal, used the term “progressive” a number of times in the interview.

Asked about that, Tonko said he thinks of “progressive” as “moving things forward,” not as a political philosophy.

Asked if he considers himself a progressive or a moderate, Tonko said voters generally judge elected officials by their effectiveness.

“So many of the assignments I have to deal with in the halls of Congress rely on effectiveness, not politics,” he said.

Tonko said there are opportunities for bipartisan compromise.

“The battlefield in politics ends on Election Day. … I’m there to represent everyone,” he said.

In 2016, for example, Tonko said, he collaborated with Republicans to update a 1976 law that required manufacturers to keep records of, test for, and report the use or emission of toxic chemicals.

“While the bill wasn’t perfect, I think it made many important steps,” he said.

Of 23 bills Tonko has personally introduced this session, 15 have Republican co-sponsorship.

The Lugar Center and McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University ranked Tonko the 52nd most bipartisan member of the House for the 2019 and 2020 session.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was ranked 13th.

On business issues, Tonko received a 48% score on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce scorecard, based 80% on voting record, for the 2019 and 2020 session, the lowest score of any upstate New York House Democrat.

On environmental issues, Tonko received a 100% score on the League of Conservation Voters scorecard for the 2019 and 2020 session, and has a career score of 97.

Communication is the key to ending divisiveness, Tonko said.

“I make it a goal to have a one-on-one with Republicans of the (Energy and Commerce) Committee,” around the start of each year, he said.

Tonko said that meeting individually for lunch or a cup of coffee with a colleague is more effective at “relationship building” than meeting with Republican members as a group.

“You can’t, perhaps, legislate relationships, but you can work hard at it,” he said.

Owens, Boecher and Bulman all said that Tonko is accessible and easy to talk to.

“I think people will find him very approachable,” Owens said.

Tonko said he emphasizes the importance of constituent service to his “co-workers,” as he prefers to call his staff.

