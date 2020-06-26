Into the end zone: Glens Falls awards diplomas on football field

GLENS FALLS — In a year where not much has cooperated with people’s wishes, the Glens Falls graduating Class of 2020 got a sunny Friday morning to celebrate its diploma ceremony at the school’s Putt LaMay Memorial Field.
The Glens Falls City School District decided to break its traditional ceremony into two parts. Friday morning was the diploma ceremony, at which there were minimal remarks and primarily the handing out of diplomas. The graduating class was composed of 149 students, though not all took part in the ceremony.
As students sat socially distanced in the red-and-black decorated bleachers, school officials were on the artificial turf field. There was a tent, a table and a small platform on which students stood as their pictures were taken receiving their diplomas.
High school Principal Tammy Silvernell made a few remarks before calling the students down to the field, alphabetically. The students dutifully kept their social distance while waiting for their names to be called.
Outside the stadium, parents and well-wishers lined both Sherman and Clayton avenues, with some opting to stay out of the sun and watch from their cars.
The district also made sure the ceremony was available to people who could not attend in person by streaming it on its Facebook page. It also mentioned that the photos of each student receiving his/her diploma would be made available to each graduate’s family free of charge in about a week.
The second part of the day is a commencement ceremony that is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., via several outlets, including LOOK-TV (cable channel 8), the district website, Vimeo and YouTube. That ceremony features student speeches, the commencement address by professional basketball player and 2007 Glens Falls graduate Jimmer Fredette, musical performances and senior waves.
After the last diploma was handed out, Silvernell made a few more remarks, noting how proud everyone was of the graduates and how “very, very happy we could have an in-person graduation.”
Silvernell further asked the graduates to give applause to their parents, before adding, “Today is certainly your day! Move your tassel to the left, you are now graduates.”
As the students left the bleachers to take a ceremonial lap around the track in order to wave at the people lining the stadium, two World War II-era planes took a couple of turns flying over the stadium. The first graduates left the field a mere 40 minutes after the ceremony started.
The students’ general feeling echoed Silvernell’s, in that they were glad to have had some kind of in-person ceremony.
“I’d say I was kind of nervous, the uncertainty of it,” Brendan Kulka said. “For a while we weren’t even sure if we were going to have one. So I’m glad we were able to have one in person.”
“I was a little nervous at first, but I wasn’t too worried about it. Just glad that we had it,” Ward Sweet added.
And the fact that the Class of 2020’s departing ceremony may be remembered as “the different one” just seemed to be par for the course in a year disrupted by the coronavirus.
“Oh, yeah,” graduate Madeline Weil said, laughing. “This year has definitely been one of a kind.”
This story will be updated after Friday night's commencement ceremony. This story has been updated to correct the number of graduates.
