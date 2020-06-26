Into the end zone: Glens Falls awards diplomas on football field

GLENS FALLS — In a year where not much has cooperated with people’s wishes, the Glens Falls graduating Class of 2020 got a sunny Friday morning to celebrate its diploma ceremony at the school’s Putt LaMay Memorial Field.

The Glens Falls City School District decided to break its traditional ceremony into two parts. Friday morning was the diploma ceremony, at which there were minimal remarks and primarily the handing out of diplomas. The graduating class was composed of 149 students, though not all took part in the ceremony.

As students sat socially distanced in the red-and-black decorated bleachers, school officials were on the artificial turf field. There was a tent, a table and a small platform on which students stood as their pictures were taken receiving their diplomas.

High school Principal Tammy Silvernell made a few remarks before calling the students down to the field, alphabetically. The students dutifully kept their social distance while waiting for their names to be called.

Outside the stadium, parents and well-wishers lined both Sherman and Clayton avenues, with some opting to stay out of the sun and watch from their cars.