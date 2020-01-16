Internet sales boost Washington County's bottom line

FORT EDWARD — Washington County is reaping the benefits of the online buying surge with more than $1 million in sales tax revenue increases for 2019.
"Our growth currently is far above the statewide average," said Washington County Treasurer Al Nolette, during the Washington County Board of Supervisors Finance Committee meeting last week. "We will benefit more as a county by online sales purchases because of our deficiency in the brick and mortar type of businesses that we had before."
In 2019, the Washington County sales tax total revenue was $21,688,979, a $1,397,056 increase over 2018; and in 2018, it was $20,291,923, an $889,495 increase over 2017.
"What’s beautiful in a county like ours that does not have a lot of brick and mortar, the internet sales tax is being strictly enforced," said Nolette. "A county like ours will win substantially."
According to Nolette, the county budgets for sales tax revenue. In 2019, the sales tax revenue received was $1,838,979 over the budgeted amount of $19,850,000.
If the growth continues, said Nolette, the county's share of New York sales taxes will be about $21.9 million for 2020.
"I think that the worst case, if the final deposit comes in the same as it was last year, we're going to come in at $21.7 million. And if the current growth rate continues, we're going to be at $21.9 million, scratching the surface of $22 (million)."
Nonetheless, Nolette cautioned, there may come a point that the sales tax revenue will flatten out.
You have free articles remaining.
"Our bigger concern would be in an economic downturn, just like we've seen all this go up, we could have a lot more risk going down," said Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell during the January meeting.
Nolette said he was currently working on a report that looks at the county's reliance on property tax and sales tax revenues.
"I worked up some numbers, taking a look at the percentage of county general fund budget relying on property taxes and sales taxes," Nolette said. "That reliance has grown, and on the downturn that reliance might become a hindrance."
Kingsbury Supervisor Dana Hogan said that "there were swaths of Kingsbury that actually just came on, like with high-speed internet." He asked if that is becoming more and more common.
Several supervisors said that more and more areas are coming online in the rural parts of the county.
Campbell pointed out that the county's loss of young people and an aging population should also be considered when relying on internet sales.
"It also puts a bigger spotlight on our youth not coming back. Our youth do everything on their phone. They buy everything, they make reservations," Campbell said. "We actually aren't getting too many people over 70 to start using the computer to do things. So we have a little bit of a disadvantage there too."
Hampton Supervisor Dave O'Brien said the first priority should be to county businesses.
"I want to make sure we understand that while we are benefiting from increased internet use sales taxes coming into the county, we need to be extremely careful that our first recommendation is that we should shop in Washington County in our brick and mortar," said O'Brien. "We need to make sure we are concentrating on on our brick and mortar sales tax and human wages, and make sure we concentrate on that. The use of internet purchasing should be done when you can't get it in Washington County. ... I just want to make sure we understand the fine line of who pays property taxes in Washington County."
Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.