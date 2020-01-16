Internet sales boost Washington County's bottom line

Nonetheless, Nolette cautioned, there may come a point that the sales tax revenue will flatten out.

"Our bigger concern would be in an economic downturn, just like we've seen all this go up, we could have a lot more risk going down," said Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell during the January meeting.

Nolette said he was currently working on a report that looks at the county's reliance on property tax and sales tax revenues.

"I worked up some numbers, taking a look at the percentage of county general fund budget relying on property taxes and sales taxes," Nolette said. "That reliance has grown, and on the downturn that reliance might become a hindrance."

Kingsbury Supervisor Dana Hogan said that "there were swaths of Kingsbury that actually just came on, like with high-speed internet." He asked if that is becoming more and more common.

Several supervisors said that more and more areas are coming online in the rural parts of the county.

Campbell pointed out that the county's loss of young people and an aging population should also be considered when relying on internet sales.