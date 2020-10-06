Internet provider Slic to expand service into northern Warren County

QUEENSBURY — Slic Network Solutions is expanding internet service into the North Country to serve about 900 customers in Stony Creek, Thurman and Warrensburg.
The provider has received approval from Warren County to install a cabinet at the Thurman Station to house fiber optic equipment.
Kevin Lynch, vice president for technical operations for the company, told supervisors at a recent county Public Works Committee meeting that this is a good central location. It will provide service for about 800 homes covered by a state grant and another 100 that are along that line.
All the fiber optic cable from the southern portion of the county will be coming into that space, according to Lynch.
The cabinet has a generator in the event of a power outage, according to Lynch.
“The internet and phone service will continue to function,” he said.
Public Works Commissioner Kevin Hajos said the cabinet would not impact the county at all. The cabinet and generator is small and he is asking Slic to extend the county’s existing fence that shields its trash receptacle and transformer.
In addition, Lynch said Slic seeks to expand internet service to public locations. The company works with school superintendents and town supervisors to find out if there are locations they can install a hot spot to assist with expanding access.
“Unfortunately, we’re not going to be able to get to everyone. We’ll get to as many as we can,” he said.
Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer said the program sounded great.
“I’m so glad we’re going to be able to serve those additional homes,” she said.
Johnsburg has a Slic equipment box at its Town Hall, according to Supervisor Andrea Hogan. She said there have been no issues.
“We’ve got to do whatever we can to get service to these people,” she said.
This is Round 3 of the state's broadband program, which was announced in February 2018.
One year later, Slic received a $32.68 million grant from the state to expand internet access to 9,200 homes in underserved communities the Capital Region and North Country.
The build-out has taken longer than expected, according to Lynch.
“We hope to have most of the county done by the end of the year. There may be some outlying areas that may take a little bit longer,” he said.
Among the reasons for the delay is Slic has to work with NYSEG and Verizon to inspect and document the utility poles before additional wires can be attached. A third-party contractor must be obtained to fix any damaged poles.
“That process has taken anywhere from 14 to 18 months,” he said.
In addition, Lynch said sometimes the assessment recommends replacing poles that are not broken or damaged. Slic has challenged these assessments.
The state grant mandates that Slic can charge no more than $60 per month for its internet service. Slic currently charges $49 and has had only one rate increase of $5 in the last few years, Lynch said.
Lynch said it costs about $35,000 to $40,000 for each mile it builds out. The build-out is about 50% of the cost, so it is more cost-effective to have many homes on a line.
“Any time we get below five homes per mile, it starts to affect our ability to pay the taxes and the fees,” he said. “A mile of fiber in Stony Creek is taxed at the same rate as downtown Glens Falls. We really do have some operational challenges. When we get to those low-density (areas), we have to average those rates across our entire structure.”
The county is extending a permanent easement to Slic to be able to access the property.
Queensbury Supervisor John Strough said he had some issues with granting an easement in perpetuity, especially because technology can change a lot in a decade.
Lynch said Slic prefers a permanent easement because the equipment would be very difficult and expensive to relocate.
He said Slic has one of its cabinets located on private property and every year, the owner raises the rent.
“We’ve gotten ourselves in a situation where that’s costing us much more money than we would like. Unfortunately, the fix for that is even more money to relocate that infrastructure,” he said.
