Internet provider Slic to expand service into northern Warren County

“That process has taken anywhere from 14 to 18 months,” he said.

In addition, Lynch said sometimes the assessment recommends replacing poles that are not broken or damaged. Slic has challenged these assessments.

The state grant mandates that Slic can charge no more than $60 per month for its internet service. Slic currently charges $49 and has had only one rate increase of $5 in the last few years, Lynch said.

Lynch said it costs about $35,000 to $40,000 for each mile it builds out. The build-out is about 50% of the cost, so it is more cost-effective to have many homes on a line.

“Any time we get below five homes per mile, it starts to affect our ability to pay the taxes and the fees,” he said. “A mile of fiber in Stony Creek is taxed at the same rate as downtown Glens Falls. We really do have some operational challenges. When we get to those low-density (areas), we have to average those rates across our entire structure.”

The county is extending a permanent easement to Slic to be able to access the property.

Queensbury Supervisor John Strough said he had some issues with granting an easement in perpetuity, especially because technology can change a lot in a decade.