International flavor: Flight Wine Bar and Market celebrates with grand opening

GLENS FALLS — While Flight Wine Bar and Market in Glens Falls had its official grand opening on Wednesday, the multicultural restaurant has been open since last year.

COVID-19 regulations had delayed their timeline, but it’s also because of COVID-19 that Flight opened in the first place.

“Because of COVID, I was unable to take my flights and go back to Europe, and because I wanted to have that type of food here, I decided to intermingle the two of them,” owner Melissa Brennan said at the opening ceremony.

Flight is co-owned by Brennan and business partner, John Homkey. The restaurant and its adjacent market, which is open for breakfast, are both located at 11 South St.

The restaurant’s name is inspired by the idea that customers can take “different flights” via the restaurant’s menu selection and sample different dishes and wines from European countries.

“I went there (Flight) in the first weekend of 2021. The idea of having international dishes in Glens Falls is great and interesting. I had Italy, and my friend had Spain,” Gina Mintzer, executive director of the Lake George Chamber of Commerce, said.

The restaurant’s current menu offers flights of Spain and France dishes.

The ingredients that go into making their charcuterie boards in the restaurant are available to be purchased at the market, Brennan said.

“I fell in love with Europe, mostly Portugal and Spain, and wanted to be able to bring back food that I experienced in other countries back to our hometown,” Brennan said.

During the first wave of the pandemic, Brennan had to close her previous business, Fresh ADK, which was in the same location.

“I had both buildings before Flight. There were six more months on the lease. I wasn’t sure what I was going to do, but I’ve always loved this building; I knew I was supposed to be in this building,” Brennan said.

The grand opening ceremony was organized in coordination with the Lake George Chamber of Commerce and CVB, while the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce had organized a soft opening months prior.

The general atmosphere at the ceremony on Wednesday was one of ease and perhaps a sign that COVID anxiety may be easing.

According to the ARCC’s Carol Ann Conover, the chamber is seeing increased attendance at events.

“We try and accommodate businesses in every way we can. When there were tighter regulations, we did remote events over Zoom,” she said.

Mintzer, of the Lake George chamber, said that even when the mask mandate was in effect, Lake George has had a “phenomenal winter season so far, in particular in retail.”

