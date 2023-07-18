GLENS FALLS — Rising interest rates have delayed a project by Bonacio Construction-owned Spring City Development to renovate buildings on South Street and build new in two phases, and that delay has Mayor Bill Collins asking for a backup plan.

In the first phase, Bonacio seeks to redevelop the former Sandy’s Clam Bar building at 41 South St., the former Hot Shots building at 45 South St. and former business incubator building at 36 Elm St., turning them into mixed use buildings with commercial activity on the first floor and apartments above. Phase two includes a 68-unit residential development at 31 South St., which will fill the space behind the Sandy’s Clam Bar building near the corner of South and Elm streets.

Jeff Flagg, the city’s economic development director, told the Glens Falls Industrial Development Agency at its meeting on Thursday July 13 that the developers are having difficulty making the financing work. They are seeking a tax credit from the state, which they didn’t receive in the first round, and that would aid in the construction on the second phase. That apartment building will be what is called “workforce housing,” with rents low enough for firefighters, teachers, young families and others to afford.

“They are having some challenges to make our phase one project independently — that is without the additional leverage of the second project,” Flagg said.

He said the state and city are anxious to move forward with these projects.

IDA board Chairwoman Judy Calogero said the residential component is dependent on the project receiving federal low-income housing tax credits, which are allocated by the state of New York. In general, she said the state receives about a hundred applications in each round and only has enough of the credits to award them to 25% of the projects. She said the city may be able to help the developers improve their application.

Colagero asked whether the publicly-supported project could be separated from the private first phase.

Flagg responded by saying that they had been separate. State officials suggested that they be included together for the purposes of creating a larger project budget.

Mayor Bill Collins said Spring City had wanted to do this in two phases originally.

“Bonacio feel it’s no longer financially viable for them to do phase one alone,” he said. The Bonacio organization did not respond to a request for comment.

Collins said the city needs a backup plan.

“Bonacio may not know until early next year whether they get the funding that they need, whether they get the tax credits that they need,” he said. City officials cannot wait until January and February and figure out what to do, Collins added.

“If you don’t get this funding, we want to do X, Y and Z and move forward,” he said. Maybe the project goes out to bid again or a piece is carved out, according to Collins. City officials are going to meet with the developers over the summer.

Another issue, according to Flagg, is that the buildings are historic, and federal officials have to sign off on various aspects of the project.

Calogero said the developers have experience in the past dealing with these types of projects.

“This should have not been their first rodeo,” she said.

Flagg said running on a parallel track to the Bonacio and Spring City projects is construction of what the city is calling the Market Center — a semi-enclosed pavillion that will serve as the home of the Glens Falls farmers market, and will also have other events.

“We’re looking at bids back by the end of this month. We postponed it a little bit to give contractors more time,” he said. “The plan is to have a contractor selected before Labor Day and move forward with that.”

Larry Novik, director of business development at Bonacio Construction, did not return a message seeking comment by deadline on Monday.