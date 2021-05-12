Interest high for disc golf tournament in Crandall Park

GLENS FALLS — A professional disc golf tournament planned for June 13 at the new 18-hole course in Crandall Park sold out almost immediately, organizers said.
But slots on June 12 for both the Learn To Play event and a recreational-level tournament are still available, said Elizabeth Hogan, who spearheaded the construction of the course.
The Learn To Play event runs from 9:30 a.m. to noon, and for $25 per family, comes with a tournament logo disc, instruction from pros and free Stewart's ice cream, Hogan said.
The Recreational Tournament follows at 1 p.m. and, for $30 per person, comes with two tournament logo discs and player packs with donated goodies and a chance to win prizes in “novice,” “recreational” and “youth” categories, Hogan said.
Course designer and disc golf pro Jaimen Hume said 72 people have signed up to play alongside the pros on Sunday and more than 80 have signed up to play Saturday in the Learn To Play and Recreational Tournament events.
“It’s really gratifying to me,” he said. “And I’m excited to have everything finished up over there once the signs are up.”
The tournament fees will help cover the cost of the discs, which were purchased using funds from sponsors Inside Edge, 42 Degrees and Fountain Square Outfitters, Hogan said.
The professional tournament, which Hogan said people are excited to watch, will feature pros including Christopher Bolton, Jason Lasasso, Tyler Calzada, Tucker Kozloski, Travis Winkleman, Stephen Defty and Jeff Wiechowski.
Glens Falls resident Aaron Frankenfeld, who grew up playing disc golf in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where it was extremely popular, said he signed up to compete against the pros.
“I’m looking forward to the challenge, but not necessarily expecting to do very well,” he said with a laugh.
Frankenfeld was seen on the course recently helping install rubber-coated wooden tee boxes. His wife Sarah, the GIS coordinator for Warren County, has volunteered countless hours creating the Crandall Park Beautification Committee website, disc golf course scorecards, maps and fliers for the tournament.
“Aaron has always loved to play disc golf and taught me early on in our marriage and he was super-excited a course was coming to Crandall Park,” adding that helping Hogan promote it was a good pandemic project for her. “It has just been an awesome addition to the park.”
Hogan said she and her husband play the course at least once a week. She said it offers a fun twist to a nice walk through the park.
“And we played with my mom on Mother’s Day,” she said. “She loved it.”
Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall praised Hogan for her efforts to revitalize what had become “a sleepy park for a while.” The addition of the disc golf course, pickleball, tennis and basketball courts and a soon-to-be-completed splash pad have revitalized it, he said.
“She has really worked hard at everything in the park and it’s really paying dividends. It makes Crandall Park shine,” he said. “And we’re excited to have this tournament. We’ve never had anything like that. ”
The only downside of the increased park usage, Hall said, is an increase in garbage, which he said the city must address. The park has always had a carry-in, carry-out policy that has worked well, until now.
“People aren’t abiding by the rules and it’s a little bit of a problem,” he said, adding that basketball players hanging on the rim is another problem. “It’s crazy that people don’t respect what they got.”
Hall said the city is considering options to combat the garbage problem.
Hogan also lamented the garbage problem, especially after just working hard with other volunteers to clean it up.
And regarding the praise, Hogan deflects it, saying she has a great team of people and crediting Sarah Frankenfeld with basically being her partner.
Asked why she does it, she joked, “I’m the president so I have to!”
She then went on to say that the Beautification Committee has 18 members and everybody is working toward a common goal, from the volunteers who built the disc course to the senior citizens making decisions about plantings around the new Global War on Terrorism monument.
“We really have a great committee. Everyone is doing their part,” she said. “I often feel bad I’m getting all the attention because there’s so many people working hard and so many people invested in our park.”