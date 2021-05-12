Interest high for disc golf tournament in Crandall Park

Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall praised Hogan for her efforts to revitalize what had become “a sleepy park for a while.” The addition of the disc golf course, pickleball, tennis and basketball courts and a soon-to-be-completed splash pad have revitalized it, he said.

“She has really worked hard at everything in the park and it’s really paying dividends. It makes Crandall Park shine,” he said. “And we’re excited to have this tournament. We’ve never had anything like that. ”

The only downside of the increased park usage, Hall said, is an increase in garbage, which he said the city must address. The park has always had a carry-in, carry-out policy that has worked well, until now.

“People aren’t abiding by the rules and it’s a little bit of a problem,” he said, adding that basketball players hanging on the rim is another problem. “It’s crazy that people don’t respect what they got.”

Hall said the city is considering options to combat the garbage problem.

Hogan also lamented the garbage problem, especially after just working hard with other volunteers to clean it up.

And regarding the praise, Hogan deflects it, saying she has a great team of people and crediting Sarah Frankenfeld with basically being her partner.