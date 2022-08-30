 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Intense rain, wind causes flooding and power outages

Storm damage

In a photo provided by the course, an uprooted tree is shown as part of the damage caused by a storm at Bend of the River Golf Club in Hadley on Tuesday.

Area fire and police departments were busy from Tuesday afternoon into the night as calls of downed power lines and trees came in.

A spokesperson for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the majority of the calls received came from the Hadley-Luzerne area — about 21 of the 37 calls.

Calls were mostly about trees falling onto power lines, and in some cases, onto houses.

Bend of the River Golf Club in Hadley said on its Facebook page that 15 to 20 trees had been uprooted and other damage occurred as the course was “slammed this afternoon by either a tornado or straight winds.” The course is closed until further notice, but hopes to open seen.

Some of the calls about damage came from Queensbury, while minor incidents occurred in the city of Glens Falls, such as downed branches. A number of side streets were completely flooded with several inches of water gathering on some roads and sidewalks, including Sherman Avenue.

A firefighter from the West Glens Falls Fire Department said that around 6 p.m. they had been very busy, and that he had just gotten back from a structure fire in Moreau.

“Lightning struck a house on Redmond Road in Moreau,” the fire chief of the South Glens Falls Fire Department said.

He said it was “well-involved,” and by the time firefighters got to the house, the back of the roof was engulfed in flames.

Nobody was home at the time, and there were no injuries, he said.

The chief said that, in total, his department had gotten around eight to nine calls due to weather-related incidents, most of them pertaining to trees falling on power lines.

According to National Grid’s map of power outages, around 797 people in Hadley were without power as of 6:31 p.m., and in Lake Luzerne, 1,059 people were without power at the time.

Flooding in Glens Falls

Water covers a sidewalk along Sherman Avenue in Glens Falls on Tuesday afternoon as a car drives through rainfall of about 4 to 6 inches deep. 

Meanwhile in Queensbury, 270 National Grid customers were affected.

In contrast, there were only a handful of people without power within Glens Falls and South Glens Falls.

Tuesday storm

Cars navigate a flooded section of Maple Street in Glens Falls during Tuesday's storm. The street often floods during heavy rainfall.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

