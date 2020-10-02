Insurance company won't cover much of Whitehall school water damage

WHITEHALL — School officials were told Thursday afternoon the district's insurance company was denying much of a claim for damage to the high school building in the August storms.

Superintendent Patrick Dee said New York Schools Insurance Reciprocal has determined the property damage is the result of flooding and not the backup of the sewer and drain systems in and around the building, as the district and its engineers had determined.

“We vigorously disagree with this assertion and will continue to discuss this with NYSIR,” Dee said in an email on Thursday evening.

The school was significantly damaged on Aug. 24 when strong storms dumped as much as 6 inches of water on the village. Dee said previously there was not a space in the school that did not have standing water, ranging from a few inches to a few feet.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mold is growing inside many areas of the buildings, and walls will have to be cut up and insulation removed. The gym floor has buckled in about 25 places.

Dee said NYSIR and the district are waiting for reports from separate engineering firms to identify the scope of the work and cost of the repairs. Those reports should be completed by early next week.