Inside the box: Glens Falls indoor vertical farm getting ready to grow

GLENS FALLS — Above Farmacy Restobar on Ridge Street is an indoor farming operation that will provide locally grown herbs to local businesses and farmers markets.

The Urban Agriculture Pilot Program is nearing the status of being fully operational with the installation of a heating, ventilating, and air conditioning system, according to city Economic Development Director Jeff Flagg. There is a potential for the operation to begin in January.

"It's been about two and a half years since we received a small grant from the city made possible by the Empire State Development Smart Cities Innovation Partnership," he said.

The partnership has funded the program with equipment such as a 400-square-foot box made of hard plastic and proper ventilation for the plants.

The $97,600 grant was given to the project in 2020.

Tony Defazio, of Sustainable PR and a consultant for the program, said the idea of the pilot program is to determine how commercially viable indoor farms can be in urban populations.

"It helps solve two things. One, it provides a source of fresh and organic produce that can be close to and in an urban center so local restaurants, farmers markets and others can benefit from what is grown here," he said. "Number two, a lot of restaurants have been impacted by the pandemic through supply chain problems. So, they are in desperately in need for a local source."

Both Flagg and Defazio said the large box will house a hydroponic farm that offers local restaurants with fresh ingredients. The farms are a way for farmers to skip using soil and, instead, use materials like vermiculite, perlite, peat moss, coconut fiber and Rockwool to uphold the plant's roots.

The farm sits in a larger room and Flagg describes the operation as a "box in a box." He said there isn't as much attention to detail on the overall space, and Defazio added that the focus is on what's inside the box rather than the space around it.

"The exterior is irrelevant to what we're doing. The idea is being able to reuse the space that's been vacant as is and doesn't require investment to retrofit the room," he said.

Brian Bronzino is the owner of the building at 22 Ridge St., where the indoor farm is located, and Flagg said Bronzino offering the space at no cost was generous and helpful.

"It definitely helped with the process," he said.

"The grant covered 90% of the operation to do this and the balance was kicked in by the city. Once the program shows what it was intended to do, it will be sold conceivably to a commercial operator," Defazio said.

The progress being made on the Urban Agriculture Pilot Program is something Flagg and Defazio hope to see become permanent in years to come for Glens Falls and possibly other cities in the region.

"If this produces enough and becomes commercially viable, then the idea is to scale this operation to go into other cities upstate," Defazio said.