Input sought on Greenwich Revitalization Plan; project reps available Sunday afternoon

GREENWICH — People can learn more about the Greenwich Revitalization Plan on Sunday.

The village and town of Greenwich have been working on the plan. Key priorities include bringing underutilized properties back to productive use, increasing waterfront access and diversifying housing.

Project representatives will be at the Greenwich Chamber of Commerce’s Halloween Parade at the Town Hall parking lot from 1 to 2:30 p.m. to solicit public input on the preliminary recommendations.

One of the key underutilized sites is the former Dunbarton Mill property, a 9-acre waterfront brownfield site that has been vacant since 2002. The advisory committee solicited public input on priorities for the site’s programming: public waterfront access, housing and potential commercial uses. In October, the committee held a developer forum to garner additional input on the preliminary concepts involving developers from across the state, according to a news release.

In the town of Greenwich, the advisory committee is focusing on potential infill development opportunities along Route 29 between the village and the Route 40 roundabout. The advisory committee has been coordinating with property owners to identify future development opportunities and is evaluating potential infrastructure and zoning updates needed to offer incentives for development.

The public visioning survey conducted in the spring showcased the importance of improving waterfront access. To address this publicly stated needed, the preliminary recommendations include a waterfront concept plan with a waterfront greenway connecting existing and potential future waterfront open space to the heart of the village’s downtown.

The plan is being funded through a New York State Department of State Brownfield Opportunity Area grant. The project is being led by a resident advisory committee with the assistance of The Chazen Companies and WXY.

Additional information on the project is available on the village of Greenwich’s website: https://villageofgreenwich.org/government/projects/greenwich-revitalization-plan/ .

