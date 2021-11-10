 Skip to main content
Input sought into next Lake George school superintendent

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Board of Education is asking residents to complete an online survey about the qualities they would like to see in a new superintendent.

The survey is available online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/LKGeorge-Sup-Search and can be completed through Nov. 19.

The district is also planning to hold forums in December in order to collect information and thoughts from as many of the district’s stakeholders as possible. Then, the board will develop the candidate profile.

Lake George is searching for a new leader after Lynne Rutnik departed in September after nearly 5 years as superintendent. She took a job as deputy superintendent for the Schenectady City School District.

