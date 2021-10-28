 Skip to main content
Input on septic law sought through two public hearings, online survey

A Stone Installations employee works to install a new septic system in 2014 at a home on Diamond Point Road in Lake George. Public hearings will be held on Nov. 17 and Nov. 19 on a proposed law requiring septic systems to be inspected upon transfer of properties.

 Post-Star file photo

QUEENSBURY — The public can give input online and at two hearings on a proposed Warren County law that would require septic system inspections upon transfer of properties near certain waterways.

The public hearings will take place on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at Lake George Town Hall at a meeting of the special committee studying the issue, and at the regular Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting on Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center.

People can access the online survey by clicking on https://warrencountyny.gov/septic-survey.

A copy of the proposed law can be found at https://bit.ly/3pBCb59.

The law would require inspection of septic systems that are within 250 feet of designated Warren County lakes and rivers upon sale or transfer of the property. It would apply to properties on Lake George, Schroon Lake, Schroon River, Brant Lake, Loon Lake, Lake Luzerne, Friends Lake and the Hudson River, according to a news release.

The purpose of the legislation is to protect groundwater, surface water bodies and soils from exposure to excess nutrients and pollutants, which can be caused by inadequate design, maintenance or operation of septic systems, the county said.

People are also reading…

Towns would be able to opt out of the law.

“Protection of our waterways is a vitally important issue for all residents of and visitors to Warren County, and this proposed septic inspection law will take great strides toward improving oversight of potentially problematic septic systems,” said Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a news release. “But we also want to make sure that all stakeholders who would be affected have a chance to weigh in on this proposal, and that all members of the public that wish to be heard about this proposed law are provided an opportunity as well.”

