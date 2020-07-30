Injured Whitehall firefighter to be released from rehabilitation center

WHITEHALL — The firefighter who suffered a life-threatening illness while responding to a fire on May 2 is going home.

Second Assistant Fire Chief Jim Brooks, 44, will be released Friday from Sunnyview Rehab Hospital in Schenectady. He has spent more than a month at the rehab center after 50 days at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont.

Brooks suffered a torn aorta while responding to an early-morning structure fire in Dresden on May 2.

He underwent a lengthy surgery to increase blood flow to his kidneys, but the surgeon was unable to repair the tear in his aorta at the time. Brooks suffered multiple complications, including a stroke, a blood clot, kidney damage and a heart attack and, until early June, was intubated in the ICU.

Brooks has served more than 20 years with the fire company and has been described as a “dedicated member” of the Fire Department. A GoFundMe page set up after his injury has raised more than $18,000.

Brooks said on his Facebook page he will be staying at his sister’s house in Gansevoort as he continues his recovery.

“I’m truly humbled by the love and support shown to me and my family during this time,” Brooks wrote.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0