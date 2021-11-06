Infringing or protecting?

GLENS FALLS

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer, who conducts specialized research on the connection between Second Amendment and First Amendment rights, has been closely following oral arguments this past week in a U.S. Supreme Court gun rights case.

The case — New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen — seeks to overturn a 1913 New York state law that requires those who carry concealed handguns for self-defense to meet certain eligibility requirements and to show “proper cause.”

Palmer, a Democrat, said the case could indirectly “have major implications” on her field of research, which is the effect of openly displaying firearms at public demonstrations.

“This is a pretty significant case because it will consider whether Second Amendment rights are extended outside the home,” Palmer said in a recent telephone interview.

Palmer said the decision would offer an indication of how the Supreme Court might lean if the court were to hear a case regarding the open display of firearms outside of the home, such as at a public protest, which was the topic of her recent doctoral thesis.

“What I studied was how people would perceive firearms in a protest situation, and what I found was that many perceive them to be dangerous to the point of chilling their free speech and expression,” Palmer said in an online video presentation about her thesis that Northeastern University posted.

Palmer, who recently received a doctorate in law and policy from the university, collaborated with Timothy Zick, a law professor at William and Mary Law School, to co-write an article on the topic that The Atlantic magazine published on Oct. 27.

Zick subsequently appeared on MSNBC television to discuss the article.

“He went on and talked about my research,” Palmer said.

The Atlantic article, “The Second Amendment Has Become a Threat to the First,” has been widely circulated on social media.

TheArmsGuide.com, a website that compiles and analyzes news articles about gun issues, called the article “complete propaganda nonsense.”

The site suggests that people bring guns to political demonstrations to defend themselves, not to intimidate demonstrators.

Palmer, however, said law and policy is based on how others perceive the circumstances, not the intent of gun owners.

“Many people who bring firearms to protests will say that their intent is not to intimidate, but to display what they believe is a symbol of freedom or protection. But classic concepts from law and sociology show us that it’s how a message is understood, not its intent that counts,” she said in her presentation. “My research shows that if a protest participant perceives that firearms create danger, then their fear is real, whether the person with the firearm intends harm or not.”

As part of her thesis, Palmer completed anonymous internet surveys of 1,205 people about what discouraged them from attending protests.

She conducted two groups of surveys, one in which she mentioned the possibility of guns being present at a protest, and the other with no mention of guns.

In the group in which guns were mentioned, 63.42 percent of those surveyed said they would be less likely to attend a protest if guns were present.

In the group where guns were not mentioned, COVID-19 was the top reason that people would not attend a protest, but the potential of guns being present also was a factor.

In the group where guns were mentioned, 45.77 percent of respondents identified themselves as either liberal or very liberal, with about 22 percent identifying as moderate and the rest either conservative or very conservative.

In the other group, 41.21 percent identified as either liberal or very liberal.

Palmer said the possibility of people carrying guns was a discouraging factor regardless of ideology or political affiliation.

“Even people who were gun owners did not want to see guns at protests,” she said.

Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall, a Democrat, praised Palmer’s research and her ability to multi-task — working full time as a psychologist and serving on the Common Council at the same time as she was a wife, mother and graduate student.

“I think it was right on,” Hall said of her research. “I think some of what got her interested was from what was going on right here in Glens Falls.”

Palmer said her research was motivated, somewhat, by events locally, but to a large part from a national perspective.

In fall 2019, city officials notified media that there were reports that some demonstrators supporting then-President Donald Trump planned to bring rifles to a demonstration in downtown Glens Falls.

That, and other incidents of conflict between pro-Trump and anti-Trump demonstrators, led to the city Common Council drafting and adopting a local law requiring advance permits for demonstrations.

The group, American Patriots Express, a local pro-Trump organization, sued the city over the law, claiming it was too broad and did not leave open options for spontaneous protest.

The city settled the lawsuit in November 2020.

Palmer, a Democrat, was re-elected, unopposed, on Tuesday to a second four-year term on the Common Council.

In the telephone interview, she acknowledged that her research could be politically controversial in a region where support of Second Amendment rights is a key issue with voters.

“I suppose that there could be a risk with any position that I take,” she said.

Palmer said she did not study the topic from the perspective of an activist, but as a researcher who was trying to understand if there was a correlation.

“I am not an anti-gun activist,” she said.

Palmer said she studied the topic because little research had been done on it.

“I kept coming across the theory that there was a chilling effect, but when I went to the empirical evidence, the documentation was not there.”

Palmer said, at this point, she is not certain what role her research might play in her professional and political career.

“It’s been a whirlwind, and I don’t think that I’ve had a chance to think about what comes next,” she said. “Public service is very important to me.”

Local National Rifle Association advocates Michael Grasso and Sean Garvey did not return messages left by voicemail or with a receptionist seeking comment for this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0