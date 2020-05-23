Infrastructure work around Elm Street parking garage to begin Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — Infrastructure work around the Elm Street parking garage is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, according to a press release from the city of Glens Falls.

The parking lot will remain open, but vehicle and pedestrian access may be restricted in some parts to maintain safety, the city said.

Construction activities around the garage are aimed at improving stormwater drainage facilities and water quality.

Construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and is expected to be completed on or before Aug. 1, according to the release.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call the city's Water & Sewer Department at 518-761-3850.

