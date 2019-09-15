QUEENSBURY — The JAG Group is planning big improvements at the 33 acres it owns near the former Native Textiles building off Carey Road in Queensbury, near Northway Exit 18.
It envisions building five warehouses as well as an expansion on the one existing building on the property.
Plans have been drawn up to market the property to those who need warehouse space.
JAG hasn’t submitted plans to the town yet, and does not have tenants yet.
But the plans are designed to attract new users.
They specify that buildings will be built to spec, going as high as 60 feet.
Lots must be at least 200 feet wide.
In total, new buildings could be 473,710 square feet.
JAG is planning to build parking, a stormwater management system and other infrastructure.
Fully built, the entire project might cost $30 million, in early estimates from JAG.
Although JAG is marketing the idea of warehouses, its plans list several allowed uses: building supply, lumberyard, a construction company, distribution center, light manufacturing, offices or a warehouse.
