Indoor parties fueling more COVID cases

For a month, coronavirus cases were becoming fewer and fewer in Warren County. But now cases are on the upswing again, due to indoor parties, Warren County Health Services said Friday.
The county now has more people sick than at any time since Feb. 18. All of the new cases Friday stemmed from community exposures, largely from gatherings, which led to 12 cases in recent days.
Essex County and Saratoga County each reported a death due to coronavirus. That brought the county pandemic totals to 27 deaths in Essex County and 150 deaths in Saratoga County.
School cases
South Glens Falls Central School District reported two cases, a high school student who tested positive Thursday after being in school that day, and a member of the Oliver W. Winch Middle School community who was last in the building on March 9.
Schuylerville Central School District reported that a student on the visiting team from a recent athletic match tested positive, resulting in the quarantine of 11 Schuylerville High School students.
Prison update
One inmates recovered and one tested positive at Great Meadow Correctional Facility, the maximum-security state prison in Fort Ann. There are seven people ill and a total of 160 cases since the pandemic began.
At the nearby state-run Washington Correctional Facility there are 12 inmates ill, and a total of 38 cases since the pandemic began.
Friday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 13 new cases, for a total of 2,806 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and seven recoveries, for a total of 2,623 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 117 people currently ill, and four are hospitalized, as they were on Thursday. One patient is in critical condition; the other three are moderately ill.
- Washington County reported Thursday’s statistics: five new cases, for a total of 2,160 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and five recoveries, for a total of 2,050 recoveries. There were 73 people ill and four are hospitalized, one more than on Wednesday.
- Saratoga County reported one death, for a total of 150 deaths since the pandemic began, 53 new cases, for a total of 12,424 confirmed cases, and 61 recoveries, for a total of 12,053 recoveries. There were 221 people ill, 16 of whom were hospitalized, two more than on Thursday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: one town of Corinth resident (for a total of six) and one Northumberland resident (for a total of five).
- Still ill: five town of Corinth residents, two village of Corinth residents, one Hadley resident, 13 Moreau residents, four Northumberland residents, five town of Saratoga residents, two Schuylerville residents, six South Glens Falls residents, one Victory resident and 33 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: five Moreau residents, one Schuylerville resident, one South Glens Falls resident and two Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported seven new cases.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported five coronavirus patients, up from four, and one patient is no longer considered contagious. No one is in intensive care.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 15 coronavirus patients, up from 13 patients Wednesday.
On Thursday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 242 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.8%, which kept the weekly average at 1.9%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.5%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.8%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 1.8%, which decreased the weekly average to 2%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.4%, which kept the weekly average at 2.2%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 3.1%, which increased the weekly average to 1.7%.
- Statewide, 9,299 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 3.11%. A total of 4,634 people were hospitalized with coronavirus on Thursday and 74 people died.
