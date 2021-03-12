Indoor parties fueling more COVID cases

For a month, coronavirus cases were becoming fewer and fewer in Warren County. But now cases are on the upswing again, due to indoor parties, Warren County Health Services said Friday.

The county now has more people sick than at any time since Feb. 18. All of the new cases Friday stemmed from community exposures, largely from gatherings, which led to 12 cases in recent days.

Essex County and Saratoga County each reported a death due to coronavirus. That brought the county pandemic totals to 27 deaths in Essex County and 150 deaths in Saratoga County.

School cases

South Glens Falls Central School District reported two cases, a high school student who tested positive Thursday after being in school that day, and a member of the Oliver W. Winch Middle School community who was last in the building on March 9.

Schuylerville Central School District reported that a student on the visiting team from a recent athletic match tested positive, resulting in the quarantine of 11 Schuylerville High School students.

Prison update