Indoor dining capacity increasing March 19

Just as the weather is starting to improve, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is allowing more indoor dining.

Restaurants will be able to go to 75% capacity indoors, starting March 19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

“The numbers are down. When the numbers are down, we adjust the economic reopening valve,” Cuomo said.

But he also said the move was important since nearby states are allowing indoor dining at 100% capacity. Massachusetts began allowing that on March 1 and Connecticut will allow it on March 19.

Outside of New York City, restaurants have been limited to 50% capacity. New York City has been limited to 35% capacity and that is not changing, Cuomo said.

The change will also help with employment, he said.

“It’s not just good news for the restaurant owners. Remember you have a lot of staff at restaurants,” he said. “There are a lot of jobs, there are a lot of suppliers.”

With 18% of New Yorkers already receiving at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, and 9% fully vaccinated, he said he thought customers were “ready” for increased indoor dining.

But he warned that if cases or hospitalizations suddenly increase, indoor dining will be reduced.