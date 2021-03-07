Indoor dining capacity increasing March 19

Just as the weather is starting to improve, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is allowing more indoor dining.
Restaurants will be able to go to 75% capacity indoors, starting March 19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
“The numbers are down. When the numbers are down, we adjust the economic reopening valve,” Cuomo said.
But he also said the move was important since nearby states are allowing indoor dining at 100% capacity. Massachusetts began allowing that on March 1 and Connecticut will allow it on March 19.
Outside of New York City, restaurants have been limited to 50% capacity. New York City has been limited to 35% capacity and that is not changing, Cuomo said.
The change will also help with employment, he said.
“It’s not just good news for the restaurant owners. Remember you have a lot of staff at restaurants,” he said. “There are a lot of jobs, there are a lot of suppliers.”
With 18% of New Yorkers already receiving at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, and 9% fully vaccinated, he said he thought customers were “ready” for increased indoor dining.
But he warned that if cases or hospitalizations suddenly increase, indoor dining will be reduced.
“If the numbers change, if something happens, if there is a downturn, then obviously we will adjust,” he said.
Queensbury vax clinic
Warren and Washington counties banded together Sunday to administer 1,170 Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses in seven hours at Queensbury Town Hall.
County officials were notified of the shipment Thursday night and told that it had to be used by Sunday.
They worked fast. In 12 hours, officials were able to coordinate volunteers and book all of the appointments.
Kiwanis Club of Glens Falls was among the groups that helped muster volunteers for the effort.
To book appointments, officials turned to a waitlist that Warren County had created last week. But many of the people on that list had already been scheduled for a clinic Monday for those age 65 and older. Still, there was no trouble locating 1,000 more people who were eligible.
Rachel Seeber and Sam Hall, the chairs of the Warren and Washington boards of supervisors, have been working together to try to get enough vaccine for a large clinic.
Seeber said the two have been trying to “use our combined forces to convince New York state that our partnership could help address some needs for more vaccine in our counties.”
The clinic vaccinated people older than 64, people with comorbidities and essential workers.
County officials continue to plan for similar joint-county vaccine clinics in the future.
Sunday’s statistics
- Warren County reported nine new cases, for a total of 2,757 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 17 recoveries, for a total of 2,587 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 104 people currently ill, and two are hospitalized, which is the same as Saturday. They are both moderately ill. All of Sunday’s new cases caught the virus from community exposures.
- Washington County reported Saturday’s statistics: 12 new cases, for a total of 2,124 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 11 recoveries, for a total of 2,028 recoveries. There were 59 people ill and one was hospitalized, which was the same as Friday.
- Saratoga County reported Friday’s statistics: One death, for 146 deaths in total, 51 new cases, for a total of 12,146 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 94 recoveries, for a total of 11,764 recoveries. There were 236 people ill, eight of whom were hospitalized, 11 fewer than on Thursday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: one village of Corinth resident (for a total of five), three Wilton residents (for a total of 27).
- Still ill: six town of Corinth residents, four village of Corinth residents, one Hadley resident, 33 Moreau residents, five Northumberland residents, two town of Saratoga resident, five Schuylerville residents, six South Glens Falls residents and 24 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: one town of Corinth resident, two Moreau residents, one Northumberland resident, one South Glens Falls resident.
- Saratoga County does not report statistics publicly on weekends, but told the state that 55 people tested positive Saturday.
- Essex County does not report statistics publicly on weekends, but told the state that one person tested positive Saturday.
On Saturday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 208 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.8%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.9%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0.9%, which increased the weekly average to 1.9%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 1.7%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.1%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.6%, which kept the weekly average at 2.3%.
Essex County had a positive test rate of 0.7%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.3%.
Statewide, 6,789 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 2.98%. A total of 4,789 people were hospitalized with coronavirus on Saturday and 59 people died.
