'Individual assistance' denial affects dozens of local homeowners

The federal government's announcement Friday denying aid to property owners who suffered damage from last Halloween's rain and windstorm could prevent dozens of local homeowners from getting low-interest loans to help rebuild and repair.
State officials pledged to appeal the Federal Emergency Management Agency's denial of "individual assistance" to the hundreds of property owners around the state who had home, business and property damage from the Oct. 31 storm.
More than 5 inches of rain fell in parts of the southern and central Adirondacks in a matter of hours, causing massive flooding that destroyed homes, roads and bridges around upstate New York.
FEMA announced last month that 18 counties, including Warren, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton, will qualify for reimbursement of costs to repair public infrastructure that was damaged.
But the state had also sought "individual assistance" for residents of the counties who had damage to their personal real property or businesses. That assistance would include low-interest loans to help rebuild or repair damage, said Amy Drexel, Warren County's deputy emergency services director.
But late Friday, FEMA announced that individual assistance would not be coming for the storm.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state planned to appeal, saying that over 300 homes were damaged, 18 of them destroyed, and that the denial was "unacceptable."
Essex County Emergency Services Director Don Jaquish said over 50 homes in Essex County were damaged. He said news of the denial was just becoming known Monday.
"People are going to be upset," he said.
Drexel said Warren County did not have the home or business damage that would normally have qualified it for "individual assistance." But by being contiguous to Essex County, which had more damage to personal property, the county would have piggybacked onto the declaration and property owners would have received assistance.
FEMA generally requires that there are 25 properties damaged in a county to qualify for an individual assistance claim, and Warren County had 23, four or five of them homes, she said.
"We were hopeful that if the state got IA (individual assistance), Essex County would have qualified and Warren County would have been eligible as a contiguous county," Drexel said. "It would have been a helping hand to get people moving in the right direction."
Roads and bridges in Warren County sustained an estimated $4.5 million in damage, and the FEMA disaster aid will reimburse for 75 percent of the repair costs.
