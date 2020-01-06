'Individual assistance' denial affects dozens of local homeowners

Essex County Emergency Services Director Don Jaquish said over 50 homes in Essex County were damaged. He said news of the denial was just becoming known Monday.

"People are going to be upset," he said.

Drexel said Warren County did not have the home or business damage that would normally have qualified it for "individual assistance." But by being contiguous to Essex County, which had more damage to personal property, the county would have piggybacked onto the declaration and property owners would have received assistance.

FEMA generally requires that there are 25 properties damaged in a county to qualify for an individual assistance claim, and Warren County had 23, four or five of them homes, she said.

"We were hopeful that if the state got IA (individual assistance), Essex County would have qualified and Warren County would have been eligible as a contiguous county," Drexel said. "It would have been a helping hand to get people moving in the right direction."

Roads and bridges in Warren County sustained an estimated $4.5 million in damage, and the FEMA disaster aid will reimburse for 75 percent of the repair costs.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

