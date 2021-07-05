Indian nickname issue may not be settled in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — Although the Cambridge Central School District Board of Education voted in June to retire both the school’s Indian nickname and Indian-head emblem, the issue may not be settled.
A new member coming on the board this month could potentially reverse the 3-2 vote.
During a special board meeting on June 17, board members disagreed whether the mascot was offensive to, or honored, Native Americans, and whether the board should act immediately to retire it or move more slowly.
New board member Dillon Honyoust said that dropping the Indian would be equivalent to “erasing history,” ignoring the contributions of Native Americans. Honyoust, who has Native American ancestry, contended that a “silent majority” of Native Americans like Native American team names and mascots but fear retaliation by tribal leaders if they speak up.
School board President Neil Gifford said Native American leaders have asked for change and “a long list of mental health providers” are opposed to the use of Native American names and emblems by non-Native American groups.
“Do we think all those organizations are lying and are biased?” Gifford asked. “Do we think we know better?”
The only poll purporting to show widespread support for Indian mascots among Native Americans “has been debunked,” he said.
Board member Jessica Ziehm accused Gifford of “caving in” to public shaming, notably an editorial in The Washington Post that ran a few days before the meeting. She supported an amended resolution board members had worked out with a mediator the week before. The resolution would have kept the name, started the process to replace the emblem with community participation, and enhanced the school’s curriculum about Native American history, culture and current issues. The amended resolution would allow the community to “move forward collectively,” she said.
Dr. Jessica Roosevelt, in the final board meeting of her last term, was blunt.
“The mascot doesn’t unify the community,” she said.
Ultimately, Gifford, Roosevelt and board member Caleb Breault voted against the amended resolution and for the original resolution, while Honyoust and Ziehm voted in opposition.
In the wake of the vote, reactions ranged from a congratulatory email from the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of the Mohican Nation to community members circulating a petition calling on Gifford and Breault to resign.
Gifford and school Superintendent Douglas Silvernell said they’ve received a variety of comments from inside and outside the school.
“The responses I have heard from the community thus far are mostly positive,” Gifford said in an email. “Most acknowledged the need to change and the need to end a debate that has damaged our reputation throughout the region and across the nation. Several residents also expressed concerns for negative impacts on our ability to attract and maintain young families and businesses, and the ultimate damage that would have on the school and taxpayers.”
Some demonstrations by mascot supports were disruptive, including rallies held outside the school during a board meeting and the recording of the high school’s virtual graduation ceremony.
Gifford said he had not heard any concerns for safety of the board members, but “violence from either side of this issue would be counterproductive. In particular, violence from those that had wanted to keep the mascot would likely expedite passage of NYS Senate Bill S1549C and end native-themed mascots and names throughout New York state.”
Maine, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon already have such statewide bans, Gifford said.
David Shay Price, who ran on a platform of keeping the Indian, will succeed Roosevelt at the board’s next meeting. Gifford has pledged to serve the remainder of his term.
“While it is unclear what the new board may want to do here, I hope they will not choose to rekindle the highly divisive debate and continue to attract negative media attention on our school and our community,” Gifford said. “Existing policy precludes selecting a mascot or name that is based on a race of people, including Native Americans. A school board may not pass any resolution that is otherwise prohibited by higher authority (Constitution, state and federal law, bylaws, policies, state Education Department regulation, etc.). Any such resolution would automatically be null and void.”
Silvernell declined to say whether reversing the mascot vote would violate school or state policies. That would have to be brought up with the school’s attorney, he said.
If the vote stands, the next step is for Silvernell to create a committee of students and community members to suggest possible new names and images, Gifford said. He cited the Peru school district in the northern Adirondacks as a good recent example. A committee came up with a slate of names, and students chose the Nighthawks. The committee then began developing imagery to go with the name, he said.
Silvernell also is responsible for phasing out the retired name and emblem in a way that minimizes costs to the district, while preserving Indian-emblazoned awards, plaques, trophies and other historic objects.
Silvernell said he’s been in touch with other school superintendents who have been or are going through similar issues.
“What I discovered is that every community that has entered into this decision-making process has had their share of struggles,” he said. “There is no road map for this.”
Both sides of the mascot debate support improving how the school teaches about Native Americans, but the resolution passed on June 17 didn’t mention that.
As the June 17 meeting ended, Gifford promised Honyoust that Cambridge would have one of the most robust Native American education programs in the area.