Indian nickname issue may not be settled in Cambridge

Board member Jessica Ziehm accused Gifford of “caving in” to public shaming, notably an editorial in The Washington Post that ran a few days before the meeting. She supported an amended resolution board members had worked out with a mediator the week before. The resolution would have kept the name, started the process to replace the emblem with community participation, and enhanced the school’s curriculum about Native American history, culture and current issues. The amended resolution would allow the community to “move forward collectively,” she said.

Dr. Jessica Roosevelt, in the final board meeting of her last term, was blunt.

“The mascot doesn’t unify the community,” she said.

Ultimately, Gifford, Roosevelt and board member Caleb Breault voted against the amended resolution and for the original resolution, while Honyoust and Ziehm voted in opposition.

In the wake of the vote, reactions ranged from a congratulatory email from the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of the Mohican Nation to community members circulating a petition calling on Gifford and Breault to resign.

Gifford and school Superintendent Douglas Silvernell said they’ve received a variety of comments from inside and outside the school.